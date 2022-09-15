Almanac - Thursday 9/15/2022

Today Thursday, 15th of September of 2022,

September 15 is the 258th day of the year

107 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until autumn begins

Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday, September 22

The sun will rise in a minute or so San Francisco at 6:51:58 am

and sunset will be at 7:16:21 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:04:09 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.3°F

the first high tide was at 3:21 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:34 am at 2.51 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:40 pm at 5.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:45 pm at 0.79 feet.

The Moon is currently 72.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm

Today is…

Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day

Free Queso Day

Google.com Day

Greenpeace Day

International Day of Democracy

International Dot Day

Make a Hat Day

National Caregivers Day

National Cheese Toast Day

National Crème de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Felt Hat Day

National Linguine Day

National Online Learning Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

National Thank You Day

Someday

World Afro Day

Today is also…

Battle of Britain Day (United Kingdom)

Cry of Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day (Mexico).

Engineer's Day (India)

Independence Day, celebrates the Act of Independence of Central America from Spain in 1821

of Guatemala (a Patriotic Day), El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

Knowledge Day (Azerbaijan)

Restoration of Primorska to the Motherland Day (Slovenia)

Silpa Bhirasri Day (Thailand).

The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15

The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15 (United States)

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

On this day in history…

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

1954 – Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for The Seven Year Itch.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.

1963 – Baptist Church bombing: Four children killed in the bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to a sniper attack at the University of Texas at Austin, writes a letter to Congress urging the enactment of gun control legislation.

1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.

1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian merchant and explorer (d. 1324)

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (d. 1851)

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (d. 1915)

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (d. 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1962)

1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1976)

1894 – Jean Renoir, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 1992)

1904 – Umberto II of Italy (d. 1983)

1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (d. 2004)

1913 – John N. Mitchell, American lawyer, and politician, 67th United States Attorney General (d. 1988)

1914 – Robert McCloskey, American author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (d. 2005)

1922 – Jackie Cooper, American actor (d. 2011)

1924 – Bobby Short, American singer and pianist (d. 2005)

1927 – Norm Crosby, American comedian and actor (d. 2020)

1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1975)

1934 – Tomie dePaola, American author and illustrator (d. 2020)

1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (d. 2019)

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer

1984 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex