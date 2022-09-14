Almanac - Wednesday 9/14/2022

Today is Wednesday, the 14th of September of 2022

September 14 is the 257th day of the year

108 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in a minute in San Francisco at 6:51:08 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:55 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:31 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:15 am at 4.96 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:50 am at 1.85 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:04 pm at 5.90 feet

and the final low tide at 8:47 pm at 0.73 feet

The Moon is 81.0% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm

Today is…

Eat a Hoagie Day

Gobstopper Day

National Coloring Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

National Live Creative Day

National Parents Day Off

National Quiet Day (UK)

Support Latino Business Day

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross

Today is also….

Engineer's Day (Romania)

Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)

Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)

San Jacinto Day (Nicaragua)

On this day in history…

1741 – George Friederich Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1752 – The British Empire adopts the Gregorian calendar, skipping eleven days (the previous day was September 2).

1814 – Battle of Baltimore: The poem Defense of Fort McHenry is written by Francis Scott Key. The poem is later used as the lyrics of The Star-Spangled Banner.

1960 – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded.

1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.

1994 – The Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.

1998 – Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.

1999 – Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga join the United Nations.

2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1769 – Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (d. 1859)

1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)

1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)

1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)

1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)

1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)

1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1936 – Walter Koenig, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)

1958 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter

1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)