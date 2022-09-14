Almanac - Wednesday 9/14/2022
Today is Wednesday, the 14th of September of 2022
September 14 is the 257th day of the year
108 days remain until the end of the year.
8 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in a minute in San Francisco at 6:51:08 am
and sunset will be at 7:17:55 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:04:31 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:15 am at 4.96 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:50 am at 1.85 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:04 pm at 5.90 feet
and the final low tide at 8:47 pm at 0.73 feet
The Moon is 81.0% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm
Today is…
National Cream-Filled Donut Day
The Exaltation of the Holy Cross
Today is also….
Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)
Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)
On this day in history…
1741 – George Friederich Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.
1752 – The British Empire adopts the Gregorian calendar, skipping eleven days (the previous day was September 2).
1814 – Battle of Baltimore: The poem Defense of Fort McHenry is written by Francis Scott Key. The poem is later used as the lyrics of The Star-Spangled Banner.
1960 – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded.
1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.
1994 – The Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.
1998 – Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.
1999 – Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga join the United Nations.
2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1769 – Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (d. 1859)
1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)
1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)
1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (d. 1993)
1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)
1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)
1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)
1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)
1936 – Walter Koenig, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer
1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)
1958 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter
1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)