Almanac - Monday September 12, 2022

Today is Monday, the 12th of September of 2022,

September 12 is the 255th day of the year

110 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun is rising right now in San Francisco at 6:49:27 am

and sunset will be at 7:21:01 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:14 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:24 am at 5.89 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 0.52 feet

The next high tide at 12:58 pm at 5.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:06 pm at 0.83 feet

The Moon is currently 94.3% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous Moon. We had a full moon over the weekend

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 17th of September of 2022 at 2:52 pm

Today is…

I'm on Top of It Day

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

National Day of Encouragement

National Hug and High Five Day

National Just One Human Family Day

National Police Woman Day

National Report Medicare Fraud Day

Video Games Day

September 12 is the name of a documentary film made in Turkey about the 1980 attempted Coup D’etat there

Commemoration of the mass hanging of the Saint Patrick's Battalion (Mexico)

Day of Conception in Russia

Defenders Day in Maryland

Enkutatash in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Rastafari

Nayrouz in the Coptic Orthodox Church

National Day in Cape Verde

Saragarhi Day in Sikhism

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation

On this day in history…

1846 – Elizabeth Barrett elopes with Robert Browning.

1910 – Premiere performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8 in Munich (with a chorus of 852 singers and an orchestra of 171 players. Mahler's rehearsal assistant conductor was Bruno Walter).

1915 – French soldiers rescue over 4,000 Armenian genocide survivors stranded on Musa Dagh.

1940 – Cave paintings are discovered in Lascaux, France.

1953 – U.S. Senator and future President John Fitzgerald Kennedy marries Jacqueline Lee Bouvier at St. Mary's Church in Newport, Rhode Island.

1958 – Jack Kilby demonstrates the first working integrated circuit while working at Texas Instruments.

1959 – Bonanza premieres, the first regularly scheduled TV program presented in color.

1962 – President John F. Kennedy delivers his "We choose to go to the Moon" speech at Rice University.

1974 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, 'Messiah' of the Rastafari movement, is deposed following a military coup by the Derg, ending a reign of 58 years.

1977 – South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko dies in police custody.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1880 – H. L. Mencken, American journalist and critic (d. 1956)

1888 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1972)

1891 – Pedro Albizu Campos, Puerto Rican lawyer and politician (d. 1965)

1892 – Alfred A. Knopf, Sr., American publisher, founded Alfred A. Knopf Inc. (d. 1984)

1898 – Ben Shahn, Lithuanian-American painter and photographer (d. 1969)

1913 – Jesse Owens, American sprinter and long jumper (d. 1980)

1917 – Han Suyin, Chinese-Swiss physician and author (d. 2012)

1921 – Frank McGee, American journalist (d. 1974)

1921 – Stanisław Lem, Polish philosopher and author (d. 2006)

1924 – Amílcar Cabral, Guinea-Bissauan political leader (d. 1973)

1931 – George Jones, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1943 – Maria Muldaur, American folk and blues singer

1943 – Leonard Peltier, American political activist and prisoner

1944 – Barry White, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1951 – Bertie Ahern, Irish accountant and politician, 11th Taoiseach of Ireland

1953 – Nan Goldin, American photographer

1957 – Hans Zimmer, German composer and producer

1967 – Louis C.K., American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, American singer and actress

1986 – Emmy Rossum, American singer and actress