Almanac - Monday 9/5/22
Today is Monday, the 5th of September of 2022,
September 5 is the 248th day of the year
117 days remain until the end of the year.
17 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:33 am
and the sun will set tonight at 7:31:48 pm
We will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:07:40 pm
Water temperature at Aquatic Park will be 66.9 feet
The first low tide was at 1:05 am at 0.03 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:30 am at 4.53 feet
The next low tide at 12:45 pm at 3.43 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:40 pm at 6.32 feet
The Moon is currently 69.9% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am
Today is…
National Be Late For Something Day
Today is also… International Day of Charity
The flag-flying day for Denmark's deployed personnel
First day of school in Vietnam
On this day in history…
1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.
1774 – First Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia.
1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.
1915 – The pacifist Zimmerwald Conference begins.
1960 – Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome.
1975 – Sacramento, California: Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1735 – Johann Christian Bach, German-English viol player and composer (d. 1782)
1847 – Jesse James, American outlaw (d. 1882)
1867 – Amy Beach, American pianist and composer (d. 1944)
1881 – Otto Bauer, Austrian philosopher and politician, Foreign Minister of Austria (d. 1938)
1892 – Joseph Szigeti, Hungarian violinist and educator (d. 1973)
1897 – Arthur Nielsen, American market analyst, founded ACNielsen (d. 1980)
1899 – Helen Creighton, Canadian author and educator (d. 1989)
1902 – Jean Dalrymple, American playwright, producer, manager, and publicist (d. 1998)
1902 – Darryl F. Zanuck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)
1905 – Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-English journalist and author (d. 1983)
1906 – Sunnyland Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1995)
1912 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (d. 1992)
1921 – Jack Valenti, American businessman, created the MPAA film rating system (d. 2007)
1927 – Paul Volcker, American economist and academic (d. 2019)
1929 – Bob Newhart, American comedian and actor
1935 – Werner Erhard, American author and philanthropist, founded Werner Erhard and Associates and The Hunger Project
1936 – Jonathan Kozol, American sociologist, author, and educator
1939 – John Stewart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1940 – Raquel Welch, American actress and singer
1942 – Werner Herzog, German actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1945 – Al Stewart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1946 – Freddie Mercury, Zanzibari-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1991)
1946 – Loudon Wainwright III, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1947 – Buddy Miles, American singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2008)
1950 – Cathy Guisewite, American cartoonist, created Cathy
1951 – Michael Keaton, American actor and producer
1969 – Dweezil Zappa, American actor and musician