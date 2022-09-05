Almanac - Monday 9/5/22

Today is Monday, the 5th of September of 2022,

September 5 is the 248th day of the year

117 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:33 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:31:48 pm

We will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:40 pm

Water temperature at Aquatic Park will be 66.9 feet

The first low tide was at 1:05 am at 0.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:30 am at 4.53 feet

The next low tide at 12:45 pm at 3.43 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:40 pm at 6.32 feet

The Moon is currently 69.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am

Today is…

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Be Late For Something Day

National Cheese Pizza Day

National Shrink Day

World Samosa Day

Today is also… International Day of Charity

Teacher's Day (India)

The flag-flying day for Denmark's deployed personnel

First day of school in Vietnam

On this day in history…

1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.

1774 – First Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia.

1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.

1915 – The pacifist Zimmerwald Conference begins.

1960 – Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome.

1975 – Sacramento, California: Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1735 – Johann Christian Bach, German-English viol player and composer (d. 1782)

1847 – Jesse James, American outlaw (d. 1882)

1867 – Amy Beach, American pianist and composer (d. 1944)

1881 – Otto Bauer, Austrian philosopher and politician, Foreign Minister of Austria (d. 1938)

1892 – Joseph Szigeti, Hungarian violinist and educator (d. 1973)

1897 – Arthur Nielsen, American market analyst, founded ACNielsen (d. 1980)

1899 – Helen Creighton, Canadian author and educator (d. 1989)

1902 – Jean Dalrymple, American playwright, producer, manager, and publicist (d. 1998)

1902 – Darryl F. Zanuck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1905 – Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-English journalist and author (d. 1983)

1906 – Sunnyland Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1995)

1912 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (d. 1992)

1921 – Jack Valenti, American businessman, created the MPAA film rating system (d. 2007)

1927 – Paul Volcker, American economist and academic (d. 2019)

1929 – Bob Newhart, American comedian and actor

1935 – Werner Erhard, American author and philanthropist, founded Werner Erhard and Associates and The Hunger Project

1936 – Jonathan Kozol, American sociologist, author, and educator

1939 – John Stewart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1940 – Raquel Welch, American actress and singer

1942 – Werner Herzog, German actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Al Stewart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Freddie Mercury, Zanzibari-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1991)

1946 – Loudon Wainwright III, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1947 – Buddy Miles, American singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2008)

1950 – Cathy Guisewite, American cartoonist, created Cathy

1951 – Michael Keaton, American actor and producer

1969 – Dweezil Zappa, American actor and musician