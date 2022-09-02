Almanac Friday 9/2/22

Today is Friday, the 2nd of September of 2022

September 2 is the 245th day of the year

120 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until autumn begins

The sun just rose in San Francisco at 6:41:01 am

and her sun sets tonight at 7:36:20 am

Today we will have 12 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:40 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:57 am at 4.25 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:01 am at 2.50 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:30 pm at 6 feet

and the next low tide at 10:37 pm at 0.70 feet

The Moon is currently 36.6% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 3rd of September of 2022 at 11:08 am

Today is…

Bison-ten Yell Day

Bring Your Manners to Work Day

Calendar Adjustment Day

College Colors Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Chianti Day

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Food Bank Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

Pierce Your Ears Day

Spalding Baseball Day

Victory over Japan Day

Wear Teal Day

World Coconut Day

Today is also…

Democracy Day (Tibet)

Independence Day (Transnistria, unrecognized)

Independence Day (Artsakh, unrecognized)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Vietnam from Japan and France in 1945

On this day in history.

1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1789 – The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.

1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" at the Minnesota State Fair.

1945 – World War II: The Japanese Instrument of Surrender is signed by Japan and the major warring powers aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

1960 – The first election of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The Tibetan community observes this date as Democracy Day.

1963 – CBS Evening News becomes U.S. network television's first half-hour weeknight news broadcast, when the show is lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

1990 – Transnistria is unilaterally proclaimed a Soviet republic; the Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev declares the decision null and void.

2008 – Google launches its Google Chrome web browser.

2010 – Israel-Palestinian conflict: the 2010 Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are launched by the United States.

2013 – The Eastern span replacement of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens at 10:15 PM at a cost of $6.4 billion, after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake damaged the old span.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1838 – Liliʻuokalani of Hawaii (d. 1917)

1850 – Albert Spalding, American baseball player, manager, and businessman, co-founded the Spalding Sporting Goods Company (d. 1915)

1917 – Laurindo Almeida, Brazilian-American guitarist and composer (d. 1995)

1917 – Cleveland Amory, American author and critic (d. 1997)

1924 – Daniel arap Moi, Kenyan educator and politician, 2nd President of Kenya (d. 2020)

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, American composer and conductor (d. 1981)

1928 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1932 – Arnold Greenberg, American businessman, co-founded Snapple (d. 2012)

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, American businessman

1946 – Billy Preston, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2006)

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (d. 1986)

1953 – John Zorn, American saxophonist, composer, and producer

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor, singer, and producer

1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, director, and producer