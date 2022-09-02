© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac Friday 9/2/22

Published September 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM PDT
wearteal.jpg
Mass Communication Specialist 3r/Mass Communication Specialist 3r, US Pacific Fleet
/
USS Makin Island, Flickr Creative Commons
Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) wear teal in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Today is Friday, the 2nd of September of 2022

September 2 is the 245th day of the year

120 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until autumn begins

The sun just rose in San Francisco at 6:41:01 am

and her sun sets tonight at 7:36:20 am

Today we will have 12 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:40 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:57 am at 4.25 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:01 am at 2.50 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:30 pm at 6 feet

and the next low tide at 10:37 pm at 0.70 feet

The Moon is currently 36.6% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 3rd of September of 2022 at 11:08 am

Today is…

Bison-ten Yell Day

Bring Your Manners to Work Day

Calendar Adjustment Day

College Colors Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Chianti Day

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Food Bank Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

Pierce Your Ears Day

Spalding Baseball Day

Victory over Japan Day

Wear Teal Day

World Coconut Day

Today is also…

Democracy Day (Tibet)

Independence Day (Transnistria, unrecognized)

Independence Day (Artsakh, unrecognized)

National Blueberry Popsicle Day (United States)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Vietnam from Japan and France in 1945

On this day in history.

1752Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1789 – The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.

1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" at the Minnesota State Fair.

1945 – World War II: The Japanese Instrument of Surrender is signed by Japan and the major warring powers aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

1960 – The first election of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The Tibetan community observes this date as Democracy Day.

1963CBS Evening News becomes U.S. network television's first half-hour weeknight news broadcast, when the show is lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

1990Transnistria is unilaterally proclaimed a Soviet republic; the Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev declares the decision null and void.

2008Google launches its Google Chrome web browser.

2010Israel-Palestinian conflict: the 2010 Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are launched by the United States.

2013 – The Eastern span replacement of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens at 10:15 PM at a cost of $6.4 billion, after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake damaged the old span.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1838 – Liliʻuokalani of Hawaii (d. 1917)

1850 – Albert Spalding, American baseball player, manager, and businessman, co-founded the Spalding Sporting Goods Company (d. 1915)

1917Laurindo Almeida, Brazilian-American guitarist and composer (d. 1995)

1917 – Cleveland Amory, American author and critic (d. 1997)

1924Daniel arap Moi, Kenyan educator and politician, 2nd President of Kenya (d. 2020)

1925Hugo Montenegro, American composer and conductor (d. 1981)

1928 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1932 – Arnold Greenberg, American businessman, co-founded Snapple (d. 2012)

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, American businessman

1946 – Billy Preston, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2006)

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (d. 1986)

1953 – John Zorn, American saxophonist, composer, and producer

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor, singer, and producer

1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, director, and producer

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance