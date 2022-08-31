Almanac - Wednesday 8-31-22

Today is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the 243rd day of the year; 142 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:39am

Sunset: 7:40pm

…giving us 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 19.7% illuminated.

Moonrise: 10:58am

Moonset: 10:04pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 2:30am/3:01pm

Low: 8:15am/9:06am

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



International Overdose Awareness Day

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

National Diatomaceous Earth Day

National Matchmaker Day

Eat Outside Day

National Trail Mix Day

On this day in…

1887 - The kinetoscope was patented by Thomas Edison. The device was used to produce moving pictures.

1920 - John Lloyd Wright was issued a patent for "Toy-Cabin Construction," which are known as Lincoln Logs.

1964 - California officially became the most populated state in America.

1991 - Uzbekistan and Kirghizia declared their independence from the Soviet Union. They were the 9th and 10th republics to announce their plans to secede.

1994 - A cease-fire was declared by the Irish Republican Army after 25 years of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

1994 - Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltics after a half-century.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

