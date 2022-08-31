Almanac - Wednesday 8-31-22
Today is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the 243rd day of the year; 142 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:39am
- Sunset: 7:40pm
…giving us 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.
The waxing crescent moon is 19.7% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 10:58am
- Moonset: 10:04pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 2:30am/3:01pm
- Low: 8:15am/9:06am
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- International Overdose Awareness Day
- Love Litigating Lawyers Day
- National Diatomaceous Earth Day
- National Matchmaker Day
- Eat Outside Day
- National Trail Mix Day
On this day in…
1887 - The kinetoscope was patented by Thomas Edison. The device was used to produce moving pictures.
1920 - John Lloyd Wright was issued a patent for "Toy-Cabin Construction," which are known as Lincoln Logs.
1964 - California officially became the most populated state in America.
1991 - Uzbekistan and Kirghizia declared their independence from the Soviet Union. They were the 9th and 10th republics to announce their plans to secede.
1994 - A cease-fire was declared by the Irish Republican Army after 25 years of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.
1994 - Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltics after a half-century.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Caligula (Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus) 0012
- Maria Montessori 1870
- Wilhelmina (Netherlands) 1880
- Frederic March 1897
- Arthur Godfrey 1903
- William Saroyan 1908
- Daniel Schorr 1916
- Alan Jay Lerner 1918
- Buddy Hackett 1924
- James Coburn 1928
- Itzhak Perlman 1945
- Van Morrison 1945
- Richard Gere 1949
- Gina Schock (The Go-Go's) 1957
- Debbie Gibson 1970 - Singer