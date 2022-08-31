© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday 8-31-22

Published August 31, 2022 at 6:58 AM PDT
tmix.jpg
image from nuts.com
/

Today is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the 243rd day of the year; 142 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:39am
  • Sunset: 7:40pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 19.7% illuminated.

  • Moonrise: 10:58am
  • Moonset: 10:04pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 2:30am/3:01pm
  • Low: 8:15am/9:06am
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • International Overdose Awareness Day
  • Love Litigating Lawyers Day
  • National Diatomaceous Earth Day
  • National Matchmaker Day
  • Eat Outside Day
  • National Trail Mix Day

On this day in…

1887 - The kinetoscope was patented by Thomas Edison. The device was used to produce moving pictures.

1920 - John Lloyd Wright was issued a patent for "Toy-Cabin Construction," which are known as Lincoln Logs.

1964 - California officially became the most populated state in America.

1991 - Uzbekistan and Kirghizia declared their independence from the Soviet Union. They were the 9th and 10th republics to announce their plans to secede.

1994 - A cease-fire was declared by the Irish Republican Army after 25 years of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

1994 - Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltics after a half-century.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Caligula (Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus) 0012
  • Maria Montessori 1870
  • Wilhelmina (Netherlands) 1880
  • Frederic March 1897
  • Arthur Godfrey 1903
  • William Saroyan 1908
  • Daniel Schorr 1916
  • Alan Jay Lerner 1918
  • Buddy Hackett 1924
  • James Coburn 1928
  • Itzhak Perlman 1945
  • Van Morrison 1945
  • Richard Gere 1949
  • Gina Schock (The Go-Go's) 1957
  • Debbie Gibson 1970 - Singer

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is host of On the Arts, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, as well as for Explorations in Music, and the Berkeley Symphony broadcasts. He has also hosted and produced the radio series From the Conservatory, Music from Mills, and Music at Menlo, and is principal guest host for Revolutions Per Minute.
See stories by David Latulippe