Almanac - Tuesday 8-30-22
Today is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the 242nd day of the year; 143 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:38am
- Sunset: 7:41pm
…giving us 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.
The waxing crescent moon is 12% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 9:53am
- Moonset: 9:37pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 1:41am/2:30pm
- Low: 7:43am/8:15pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- International Cabernet Sauvignon Day
- International Day of The Victims of Enforced Disappearances
- International Whale Shark Day
- National Grief Awareness Day
- National Holistic Pet Day
- National Toasted Marshmallow Day
On this day in…
1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow, intending to end war for all times.
1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.
1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.
1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.
1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.
1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.
1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.
1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.
1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.
1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.
1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Peter the Cruel 1384 (King of Spanish Castille, later the "Just")
- Mary Shelley 1797 - Author
- Maria Montessori 1870
- Huey P. Long 1893
- Raymond Massey 1896
- Shirley Booth 1898
- Fred MacMurray 1908
- Joan Blondell 1912
- Ted Williams 1918
- Bill Daily 1928
- John Phillips (Mamas and the Papas) 1935
- Elizabeth Ashley 1939
- Robert Crumb 1943
- Jean-Claude Killy 1943
- Peggy Lipton 1947
- Timothy Bottoms 1951
- Michael Chiklis 1963
- Cameron Diaz 1972
- Lisa Ling 1973