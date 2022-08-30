Almanac - Tuesday 8-30-22

Today is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the 242nd day of the year; 143 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:38am

Sunset: 7:41pm

…giving us 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 12% illuminated.

Moonrise: 9:53am

Moonset: 9:37pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 1:41am/2:30pm

Low: 7:43am/8:15pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



International Cabernet Sauvignon Day

International Day of The Victims of Enforced Disappearances

International Whale Shark Day

National Grief Awareness Day

National Holistic Pet Day

National Toasted Marshmallow Day

On this day in…

1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow, intending to end war for all times.

1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.

1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.

1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.

1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.

1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.

1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.

1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.

1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.

1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

