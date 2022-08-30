© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Tuesday 8-30-22

Published August 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM PDT
marshmallow.jpg

Today is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the 242nd day of the year; 143 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:38am
  • Sunset: 7:41pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 12% illuminated.

  • Moonrise: 9:53am
  • Moonset: 9:37pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 1:41am/2:30pm
  • Low: 7:43am/8:15pm
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • International Cabernet Sauvignon Day
  • International Day of The Victims of Enforced Disappearances
  • International Whale Shark Day
  • National Grief Awareness Day
  • National Holistic Pet Day
  • National Toasted Marshmallow Day

On this day in…

1146 - European leaders outlawed the crossbow, intending to end war for all times.

1645 - American Indians and the Dutch made a peace treaty at New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam later became known as New York.

1682 - William Penn sailed from England and later established the colony of Pennsylvania in America.

1780 - General Benedict Arnold secretly promised to surrender the West Point fort to the British army.

1862 - The Confederates defeated Union forces at the second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, VA.

1951 - The Philippines and the United States signed a defense pact.

1960 - A partial blockade was imposed on West Berlin by East Germany.

1963 - The "Hotline" between Moscow and Washington, DC, went into operation.

1965 - Thurgood Marshall was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a Supreme Court justice. Marshall was the first black justice to sit on the Supreme Court.

1983 - The space shuttle Challenger blasted off with Guion S. Bluford Jr. aboard. He was the first black American to travel in space.

1984 - The space shuttle Discovery lifted off for the first time. On the voyage three communications satellites were deployed.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Peter the Cruel 1384 (King of Spanish Castille, later the "Just")
  • Mary Shelley 1797 - Author
  • Maria Montessori 1870
  • Huey P. Long 1893
  • Raymond Massey 1896
  • Shirley Booth 1898
  • Fred MacMurray 1908
  • Joan Blondell 1912
  • Ted Williams 1918
  • Bill Daily 1928
  • John Phillips (Mamas and the Papas) 1935
  • Elizabeth Ashley 1939
  • Robert Crumb 1943
  • Jean-Claude Killy 1943
  • Peggy Lipton 1947
  • Timothy Bottoms 1951
  • Michael Chiklis 1963
  • Cameron Diaz 1972
  • Lisa Ling 1973

