Almanac - Monday 8-29-22
Today is Monday, August 29, 2022, the 241st day of the year; 124 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:10am
- Sunset: 7:44pm
…giving us 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.
The waxing crescent moon is 6% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 8:50am
- Moonset: 8:12pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 12:57am/2:03pm
- Low: 7:12am/7:31pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- According to Hoyle Day
- Individual Rights Day
- International Day Against Nuclear Tests
- More Herbs, Less Salt Day
- National Whiskey Sour Day (Also observed on 25th)
- Chop Suey Day
On this day in…
1828 - A patent was issued to Robert Turner for the self-regulating wagon brake.
1842 - The Treaty of Nanking was signed by the British and the Chinese. The treaty ended the first Opium War and gave the island of Hong Kong to Britain.
1886 - In New York City, Chinese Ambassador Li Hung-chang's chef invented chop suey.
1944 - During the continuing celebration of the liberation of France from the Nazis, 15,000 American troops marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris.
1945 - US General Douglas MacArthur left for Japan to officially accept the surrender of the Japanese.
1962 - The lower level of the George Washington Bridge opened.
1965 - Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles ("Pete") Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after eight days in space.
1991 - The republics of Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to stay in the Soviet Union.
If today’s your birthday, you share it with…
- John Locke 1632
- Oliver Wendell Holmes 1809
- Preston Sturges 1898
- Ingrid Bergman 1915
- George Montgomery 1916
- Isabel Sanford 1917
- Charlie "Bird" Parker 1920
- Sir Richard Attenborough 1923
- Dinah Washington 1924
- Dick O'Neill 1928
- John McCain 1936
- Elliott Gould 1938
- Ellen Geer 1941
- Robin Leach 1941
- Mark Morris 1956
- Michael Jackson 1958