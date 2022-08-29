Almanac - Monday 8-29-22

Today is Monday, August 29, 2022, the 241st day of the year; 124 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:10am

Sunset: 7:44pm

…giving us 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 6% illuminated.

Moonrise: 8:50am

Moonset: 8:12pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 12:57am/2:03pm

Low: 7:12am/7:31pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



According to Hoyle Day

Individual Rights Day

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Whiskey Sour Day (Also observed on 25th)

Chop Suey Day

On this day in…

1828 - A patent was issued to Robert Turner for the self-regulating wagon brake.

1842 - The Treaty of Nanking was signed by the British and the Chinese. The treaty ended the first Opium War and gave the island of Hong Kong to Britain.

1886 - In New York City, Chinese Ambassador Li Hung-chang's chef invented chop suey.

1944 - During the continuing celebration of the liberation of France from the Nazis, 15,000 American troops marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris.

1945 - US General Douglas MacArthur left for Japan to officially accept the surrender of the Japanese.

1962 - The lower level of the George Washington Bridge opened.

1965 - Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles ("Pete") Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after eight days in space.

1991 - The republics of Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to stay in the Soviet Union.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

