Almanac - Monday 8-29-22

Published August 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM PDT
herbs.jpg

Today is Monday, August 29, 2022, the 241st day of the year; 124 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:10am
  • Sunset: 7:44pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon is 6% illuminated.

  • Moonrise: 8:50am
  • Moonset: 8:12pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 12:57am/2:03pm
  • Low: 7:12am/7:31pm
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • According to Hoyle Day
  • Individual Rights Day
  • International Day Against Nuclear Tests
  • More Herbs, Less Salt Day
  • National Whiskey Sour Day (Also observed on 25th)
  • Chop Suey Day

On this day in…

1828 - A patent was issued to Robert Turner for the self-regulating wagon brake.

1842 - The Treaty of Nanking was signed by the British and the Chinese. The treaty ended the first Opium War and gave the island of Hong Kong to Britain.

1886 - In New York City, Chinese Ambassador Li Hung-chang's chef invented chop suey.

1944 - During the continuing celebration of the liberation of France from the Nazis, 15,000 American troops marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris.

1945 - US General Douglas MacArthur left for Japan to officially accept the surrender of the Japanese.

1962 - The lower level of the George Washington Bridge opened.

1965 - Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles ("Pete") Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after eight days in space.

1991 - The republics of Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to stay in the Soviet Union.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

  • John Locke 1632
  • Oliver Wendell Holmes 1809
  • Preston Sturges 1898
  • Ingrid Bergman 1915
  • George Montgomery 1916
  • Isabel Sanford 1917
  • Charlie "Bird" Parker 1920
  • Sir Richard Attenborough 1923
  • Dinah Washington 1924
  • Dick O'Neill 1928
  • John McCain 1936
  • Elliott Gould 1938
  • Ellen Geer 1941
  • Robin Leach 1941
  • Mark Morris 1956
  • Michael Jackson 1958

Tags

David Latulippe
David Latulippe is host of On the Arts, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, as well as for Explorations in Music, and the Berkeley Symphony broadcasts. He has also hosted and produced the radio series From the Conservatory, Music from Mills, and Music at Menlo, and is principal guest host for Revolutions Per Minute.
