Almanac - Friday 8-26-22

Today is Friday, August 26, 2022, the 238th day of the year; 127 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:07am

Sunset: 7:49pm

…giving us 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 0.3% illuminated.

Moonrise: 5:44am

Moonset: 6:58pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 5:47am/5:40pm

Low: 12:47pm/11:38pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



National Dog Appreciation Day

National Toilet Paper Day

National WebMistress Day

Women's Equality Day

National Cherry Popsicle Day

On this day in…

55 B.C. - Britain was invaded by Roman forces under Julius Caesar.

1498 - Michelangelo was commissioned to make the "Pieta."

1896 - In the Philippines, and insurrection began against the Spanish government.

1920 - The 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. The amendment prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in the voting booth.

1934 - Adolf Hitler demanded that France turn over their Saar region to Germany.

1945 - The Japanese were given surrender instructions on the U.S. battleship Missouri at the end of World War II.

1947 - Don Bankhead became the first black pitcher in major league baseball.

1957 - The first Edsel made by the Ford Motor Company rolled of the assembly line.

1973 - A U.S. Presidential Proclamation was declared that made August 26th Women's Equality Day.

1981 - The U.S. claimed that North Korea fired an antiaircraft missile at a U.S. Surveillance plane while it was over South Korea.

1990 - The 55 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait left Baghdad by car and headed for the Turkish border.

1991 - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev promised that national elections would be held.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

