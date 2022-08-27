© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday 8-26-22

Published August 27, 2022 at 4:42 AM PDT
dogpop2.png

Today is Friday, August 26, 2022, the 238th day of the year; 127 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:07am
  • Sunset: 7:49pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 0.3% illuminated.

  • Moonrise: 5:44am
  • Moonset: 6:58pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 5:47am/5:40pm
  • Low: 12:47pm/11:38pm
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • National Dog Appreciation Day
  • National Toilet Paper Day
  • National WebMistress Day
  • Women's Equality Day
  • National Cherry Popsicle Day

On this day in…

55 B.C. - Britain was invaded by Roman forces under Julius Caesar.

1498 - Michelangelo was commissioned to make the "Pieta."

1896 - In the Philippines, and insurrection began against the Spanish government.

1920 - The 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. The amendment prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in the voting booth.

1934 - Adolf Hitler demanded that France turn over their Saar region to Germany.

1945 - The Japanese were given surrender instructions on the U.S. battleship Missouri at the end of World War II.

1947 - Don Bankhead became the first black pitcher in major league baseball.

1957 - The first Edsel made by the Ford Motor Company rolled of the assembly line.

1973 - A U.S. Presidential Proclamation was declared that made August 26th Women's Equality Day.

1981 - The U.S. claimed that North Korea fired an antiaircraft missile at a U.S. Surveillance plane while it was over South Korea.

1990 - The 55 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait left Baghdad by car and headed for the Turkish border.

1991 - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev promised that national elections would be held.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

  • Peggy Guggenheim 1898
  • Christopher Isherwood 1904
  • Albert Sabin 1906
  • Mother Teresa (Agnesë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu) 1910
  • Jim Davis 1915
  • Ben Bradlee 1921 - Editor at Washington Post
  • Geraldine Ferraro 1935
  • Valerie Simpson 1948 - Singer (Ashford and Simpson)
  • Michael Jeter 1952
  • Alex Trevino 1957
  • Branford Marsalis 1960 - Jazz saxophonist
  • Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) 1961
  • Melissa McCarthy 1970 - Actress ("Mike and Molly")
  • Macaulay Culkin 1980 - Actor ("Home Alone")
  • Chris Pine 1980 - Actor ("Star Trek")
  • Cassie 1986 - Singer
  • Keke Palmer 1993 - Actress

