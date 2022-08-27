Almanac - Friday 8-26-22
Today is Friday, August 26, 2022, the 238th day of the year; 127 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:07am
- Sunset: 7:49pm
…giving us 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon is 0.3% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 5:44am
- Moonset: 6:58pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 5:47am/5:40pm
- Low: 12:47pm/11:38pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- National Dog Appreciation Day
- National Toilet Paper Day
- National WebMistress Day
- Women's Equality Day
- National Cherry Popsicle Day
On this day in…
55 B.C. - Britain was invaded by Roman forces under Julius Caesar.
1498 - Michelangelo was commissioned to make the "Pieta."
1896 - In the Philippines, and insurrection began against the Spanish government.
1920 - The 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. The amendment prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in the voting booth.
1934 - Adolf Hitler demanded that France turn over their Saar region to Germany.
1945 - The Japanese were given surrender instructions on the U.S. battleship Missouri at the end of World War II.
1947 - Don Bankhead became the first black pitcher in major league baseball.
1957 - The first Edsel made by the Ford Motor Company rolled of the assembly line.
1973 - A U.S. Presidential Proclamation was declared that made August 26th Women's Equality Day.
1981 - The U.S. claimed that North Korea fired an antiaircraft missile at a U.S. Surveillance plane while it was over South Korea.
1990 - The 55 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait left Baghdad by car and headed for the Turkish border.
1991 - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev promised that national elections would be held.
If today’s your birthday, you share it with…
- Peggy Guggenheim 1898
- Christopher Isherwood 1904
- Albert Sabin 1906
- Mother Teresa (Agnesë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu) 1910
- Jim Davis 1915
- Ben Bradlee 1921 - Editor at Washington Post
- Geraldine Ferraro 1935
- Valerie Simpson 1948 - Singer (Ashford and Simpson)
- Michael Jeter 1952
- Alex Trevino 1957
- Branford Marsalis 1960 - Jazz saxophonist
- Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) 1961
- Melissa McCarthy 1970 - Actress ("Mike and Molly")
- Macaulay Culkin 1980 - Actor ("Home Alone")
- Chris Pine 1980 - Actor ("Star Trek")
- Cassie 1986 - Singer
- Keke Palmer 1993 - Actress