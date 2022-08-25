Almanac - Thursday 8-25-22
Today is Thursday, August 25, 2022, the 237th day of the year; 128 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:06am
- Sunset: 7:50pm
…giving us 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon is 2.4% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 4:42am
- Moonset: 7:28pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 12:21pm/10:59pm
- Low: 5:16am/5:06pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Kiss and Make Up Day
- National Park Service Day
- National Second-hand Wardrobe Day
- National Whiskey Sour Day
- National Banana Split Day
On this day in…
1718 - Hundreds of colonists from France arrived in Louisiana. Some settled in present-day New Orleans.
1814 - The U.S. Library of Congress was destroyed by British forces.
1825 - Uruguay declared independence from Brazil.
1916 - The National Park Service was established as part of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
1920 - The first airplane to fly from New York to Alaska arrived in Nome.
1921 - The U.S. signed a peace treaty with Germany.
1941 - Allied forces invaded Iran. Within four days the Soviet Union and England controlled Iran.
1941 - U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt signed the bill appropriating funds for construction of the Pentagon.
1944 - Paris, France, was liberated by Allied forces ending four years of German occupation.
1944 - Romania declared war on Germany.
1978 - The Turin shroud believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ went on display for the first time in 45 years.
1981 - The U.S. Voyager 2 sent back pictures and data about Saturn. The craft came within 63,000 miles of the planet.
1992 - It was reported by researchers that cigarette smoking significantly increased the risk of developing cataracts.
1997 - The tobacco industry agreed to an $11.3 billion settlement with the state of Florida.
1998 - A survey released said that 1/3 of Americans use the Internet.
If today’s your birthday, you share it with…
- Allen Pinkerton 1819
- Bret Harte 1836
- Clara Bow 1905
- Ruby Keeler 1909
- Van Johnson 1916
- Leonard Bernstein 1918
- George C. Wallace 1919
- Monty Hall 1923 - Game show host
- Althea Gibson 1927
- Sean Connery 1930 - Actor
- Page Johnson 1930
- Regis Philbin 1931 - Talk show host
- Wayne Shorter 1933 - Jazz saxophonist
- Gene Simmons 1949 - Musician (KISS)
- Elvis Costello 1954 - Musician
- Tim Burton 1958 - Director
- Ally Walker 1961 - Actress
- Billy Ray Cyrus 1961 - Country singer
- Vivian Campbell 1962 - Musician (Def Leppard)
- Sarah Cahill – KALW Classical Music Host
- Blair Underwood 1964 - Actor
- Joanne Whalley-Kilmer 1964
- Rachael Ray 1968 - TV Chef