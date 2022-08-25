Almanac - Thursday 8-25-22

Today is Thursday, August 25, 2022, the 237th day of the year; 128 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:06am

Sunset: 7:50pm

…giving us 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 2.4% illuminated.

Moonrise: 4:42am

Moonset: 7:28pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 12:21pm/10:59pm

Low: 5:16am/5:06pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Kiss and Make Up Day

National Park Service Day

National Second-hand Wardrobe Day

National Whiskey Sour Day

National Banana Split Day

On this day in…

1718 - Hundreds of colonists from France arrived in Louisiana. Some settled in present-day New Orleans.

1814 - The U.S. Library of Congress was destroyed by British forces.

1825 - Uruguay declared independence from Brazil.

1916 - The National Park Service was established as part of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

1920 - The first airplane to fly from New York to Alaska arrived in Nome.

1921 - The U.S. signed a peace treaty with Germany.

1941 - Allied forces invaded Iran. Within four days the Soviet Union and England controlled Iran.

1941 - U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt signed the bill appropriating funds for construction of the Pentagon.

1944 - Paris, France, was liberated by Allied forces ending four years of German occupation.

1944 - Romania declared war on Germany.

1978 - The Turin shroud believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ went on display for the first time in 45 years.

1981 - The U.S. Voyager 2 sent back pictures and data about Saturn. The craft came within 63,000 miles of the planet.

1992 - It was reported by researchers that cigarette smoking significantly increased the risk of developing cataracts.

1997 - The tobacco industry agreed to an $11.3 billion settlement with the state of Florida.

1998 - A survey released said that 1/3 of Americans use the Internet.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

