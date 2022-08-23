Almanac - Tuesday 8-23-22
Today is Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the 235th day of the year; 130 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:32am
- Sunset: 7:51pm
…giving us 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon is 11.5% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 2:45am
- Moonset: 7:15pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 11:22am/9:35pm
- Low: 4:04am/3:50pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Day for The Remembrance of The Slave Trade & Its Abolition
- Find Your Inner Nerd Day
- Ride the Wind Day
- National Sponge Cake Day
- Cheap Flight Day
On this day in…
1838 - The first class graduated from Mount Holyoke Female Seminary in South Hadley, MA. It was one of the first colleges for women.
1839 - Hong Kong was taken by the British in a war with China.
1858 - "Ten Nights in a Barroom" opened in New York City at the National Theater. It was a melodrama about the evils of drinking.
1892 - The printed streetcar transfer was patented by John H. Stedman.
1902 - Fannie Merrit Farmer opened her cooking school, Miss Farmer’s School of Cookery, in Boston, MA.
1904 - Hard D. Weed patented the grip-tread tire chain for cars.
1914 - Tsingtao, China, was bombarded as Japan declared war on Germany in World War I.
1939 - Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a non-aggression treaty.
1944 - During World War II, Romanian prime minister Ion Antonescue was dismissed. Soon after the country would abandon the Axis and join the Allies.
1944 - Marseilles was captured by Allied troops during World War II.
1947 - Margaret Truman, U.S. President Truman's daughter, gave her first public performance as a singer. The event was at the Hollywood Bowl and had an audience of 15,000.
1952 - The security pact of the Arab League went into effect.
1959 - In the Peanuts comic strip, Sally debuted as an infant.
1962 - The first live TV program was relayed between the U.S. and Europe through the U.S. Telstar satellite.
1970 - U.S. swimmer Gary Hall broke three world records at the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) outdoor swimming meet, held in Los Angeles, CA.
1979 - Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York City.
1982 - The parliament of Lebanon elected Bashir Bemayel president. He was assassinated three weeks later.
1983 - The U.S. announced that it was nearly ready for a test flight of an anti-satellite missile.
1987 - Robert Jarvik and Marilyn Mach vos Savant were married. The event was called the "Union of Great Minds" since Savant had an IQ of 228 and Jarvik was the inventor of the artificial heart.
1993 - It was confirmed by Los Angeles police that Michael Jackson was the subject of a criminal investigation.
1996 - U.S. President Clinton imposed limits on peddling cigarettes to children.
1998 - Boris Yeltsin dismissed the Russian government again.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Louis XVI (France) 1754
- Gene Kelly 1912
- Bob Crosby (The Bob Cats) 1913
- Tex Williams 1917
- Jean Darling 1925
- Vera Miles 1930 - Actress
- Mark Russell 1932 - Comedian
- Barbara Eden 1934 - Actress ("I Dream of Jeannie")
- Richard Sanders 1940 - Actor ("WKRP in Cincinnati")
- Patricia McBride 1942
- Linda Thompson 1945 - Singer
- Keith Moon 1947 - Musician (The Who)
- Shelley Long 1949 - Actress ("Cheers")
- Rick Springfield 1949 - Singer
- River Phoenix 1970 - Actor
- Jay Mohr 1971 - Actor
- Kobe Bryant 1978