Almanac - Tuesday 8-23-22

Today is Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the 235th day of the year; 130 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:32am

Sunset: 7:51pm

…giving us 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 11.5% illuminated.

Moonrise: 2:45am

Moonset: 7:15pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 11:22am/9:35pm

Low: 4:04am/3:50pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Day for The Remembrance of The Slave Trade & Its Abolition

Find Your Inner Nerd Day

Ride the Wind Day

National Sponge Cake Day

Cheap Flight Day

On this day in…

1838 - The first class graduated from Mount Holyoke Female Seminary in South Hadley, MA. It was one of the first colleges for women.

1839 - Hong Kong was taken by the British in a war with China.

1858 - "Ten Nights in a Barroom" opened in New York City at the National Theater. It was a melodrama about the evils of drinking.

1892 - The printed streetcar transfer was patented by John H. Stedman.

1902 - Fannie Merrit Farmer opened her cooking school, Miss Farmer’s School of Cookery, in Boston, MA.

1904 - Hard D. Weed patented the grip-tread tire chain for cars.

1914 - Tsingtao, China, was bombarded as Japan declared war on Germany in World War I.

1939 - Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a non-aggression treaty.

1944 - During World War II, Romanian prime minister Ion Antonescue was dismissed. Soon after the country would abandon the Axis and join the Allies.

1944 - Marseilles was captured by Allied troops during World War II.

1947 - Margaret Truman, U.S. President Truman's daughter, gave her first public performance as a singer. The event was at the Hollywood Bowl and had an audience of 15,000.

1952 - The security pact of the Arab League went into effect.

1959 - In the Peanuts comic strip, Sally debuted as an infant.

1962 - The first live TV program was relayed between the U.S. and Europe through the U.S. Telstar satellite.

1970 - U.S. swimmer Gary Hall broke three world records at the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) outdoor swimming meet, held in Los Angeles, CA.

1979 - Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York City.

1982 - The parliament of Lebanon elected Bashir Bemayel president. He was assassinated three weeks later.

1983 - The U.S. announced that it was nearly ready for a test flight of an anti-satellite missile.

1987 - Robert Jarvik and Marilyn Mach vos Savant were married. The event was called the "Union of Great Minds" since Savant had an IQ of 228 and Jarvik was the inventor of the artificial heart.

1993 - It was confirmed by Los Angeles police that Michael Jackson was the subject of a criminal investigation.

1996 - U.S. President Clinton imposed limits on peddling cigarettes to children.

1998 - Boris Yeltsin dismissed the Russian government again.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

