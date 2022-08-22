Almanac - Monday 8-22-22
Today is Monday, August 22, 2022, the 234th day of the year; 131 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:31am
- Sunset: 7:52pm
…giving us 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon is 18.3% illuminated.
- Moonrise: 1:52am
- Moonset: 5:30pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 10:45am/8:47pm
- Low: 3:21am/3:03pm
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Be An Angel Day
- National Bao Day
- National Surgical Oncologist Day
- National Tooth Fairy Day
- Never Bean Better Day
- National Spumoni Day
- Southern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day
- National Bring Your Cat To The Vet Day
On this day in…
1485 - The War of the Roses ended with the death of England's King Richard III. He was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field. His successor was Henry VII.
1567 - The "Council of Blood" was established by the Duke of Alba. This was the beginning of his reign of terror in the Netherlands.
1770 - Australia was claimed under the British crown when Captain James Cook landed there.
1775 - The American colonies were proclaimed to be in a state of open rebellion by England's King George III.
1846 - The U.S. annexed New Mexico.
1851 - The schooner America outraced the Aurora off the English coast to win a trophy that became known as the America's Cup.
1865 - A patent for liquid soap was issued to William Sheppard.
1902 - In Hartford, CT, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt became the first president of the United States to ride in an automobile.
1906 - The Victor Talking Machine Company of Camden, NJ began to manufacture the Victrola. The hand-cranked unit, with horn cabinet, sold for $200.
1910 - Japan formally annexed Korea.
1911 - It was announced that Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" had been stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. The painting reappeared two years later in Italy.
1932 - The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) began its first TV broadcast in England.
1950 - Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to be accepted into a national competition.
1951 - 75,052 people watched the Harlem Globetrotters perform. It was the largest crowd to see a basketball game.
1959 - Stephen Rockefeller married Anne Marie Rasmussen. Anne had once been a maid for the powerful and wealthy Rockefeller family.
1968 - Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to Latin America.
1972 - Due to its racial policies, Rhodesia was asked to withdraw from the 20th Olympic Summer Games.
1973 - Henry Kissinger was named Secretary of State by U.S. President Nixon. Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in the same year.
1984 - The last Volkswagen Rabbit rolled off the assembly line in New Stanton, PA.
1986 - Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million to settle a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit.
1990 - Angry smokers blocked a street in Moscow to protest the summer-long cigarette shortage.
1991 - It was announced by Yugoslavia that a truce ordered on August 7th with Croatia had collapsed.
1991 - Mikhail S. Gorbachev returned to Moscow after the collapse of the hard-liners' coup. On the same day he purged the men that had tried to oust him.
1996 - U.S. President Clinton signed legislation that ended guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanded work from recipients.
2004 - In Oslo, Norway, a version of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" and his work "Madonna" were stolen from the Munch Museum. This version of "The Scream," one of four different versions, was a tempera painting on board.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Josef Strauss 1827
- Claude Debussy 1862
- Dorothy Parker 1893
- Leni Riefenstahl 1902
- Deng Xiaoping 1904
- John Lee Hooker 1917
- Ray Bradbury 1920
- H. Norman Schwarzkopf 1934
- Morton Dean 1935 - Broadcast journalist
- Annie Proulx 1935 - Author
- Valerie Harper 1940
- Steve Kroft 1945 - Broadcast journalist ("60 Minutes")
- Cindy Williams 1947 - Actress
- Debbie Peterson 1960 - Musician (The Bangles)
- Tori Amos 1963 - Singer
- Mila Mason 1963
- Mats Wilander 1964 - Tennis player
- Kristen Wiig 1973 - Actress, comedian