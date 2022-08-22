© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday 8-22-22

Published August 22, 2022
Today is Monday, August 22, 2022, the 234th day of the year; 131 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:31am
  • Sunset: 7:52pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 18.3% illuminated.

  • Moonrise: 1:52am
  • Moonset: 5:30pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 10:45am/8:47pm
  • Low: 3:21am/3:03pm
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • Be An Angel Day
  • National Bao Day
  • National Surgical Oncologist Day
  • National Tooth Fairy Day
  • Never Bean Better Day
  • National Spumoni Day
  • Southern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day
  • National Bring Your Cat To The Vet Day

On this day in…

1485 - The War of the Roses ended with the death of England's King Richard III. He was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field. His successor was Henry VII.

1567 - The "Council of Blood" was established by the Duke of Alba. This was the beginning of his reign of terror in the Netherlands.

1770 - Australia was claimed under the British crown when Captain James Cook landed there.

1775 - The American colonies were proclaimed to be in a state of open rebellion by England's King George III.

1846 - The U.S. annexed New Mexico.

1851 - The schooner America outraced the Aurora off the English coast to win a trophy that became known as the America's Cup.

1865 - A patent for liquid soap was issued to William Sheppard.

1902 - In Hartford, CT, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt became the first president of the United States to ride in an automobile.

1906 - The Victor Talking Machine Company of Camden, NJ began to manufacture the Victrola. The hand-cranked unit, with horn cabinet, sold for $200.

1910 - Japan formally annexed Korea.

1911 - It was announced that Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" had been stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. The painting reappeared two years later in Italy.

1932 - The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) began its first TV broadcast in England.

1950 - Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to be accepted into a national competition.

1951 - 75,052 people watched the Harlem Globetrotters perform. It was the largest crowd to see a basketball game.

1959 - Stephen Rockefeller married Anne Marie Rasmussen. Anne had once been a maid for the powerful and wealthy Rockefeller family.

1968 - Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to Latin America.

1972 - Due to its racial policies, Rhodesia was asked to withdraw from the 20th Olympic Summer Games.

1973 - Henry Kissinger was named Secretary of State by U.S. President Nixon. Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in the same year.

1984 - The last Volkswagen Rabbit rolled off the assembly line in New Stanton, PA.

1986 - Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million to settle a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit.

1990 - Angry smokers blocked a street in Moscow to protest the summer-long cigarette shortage.

1991 - It was announced by Yugoslavia that a truce ordered on August 7th with Croatia had collapsed.

1991 - Mikhail S. Gorbachev returned to Moscow after the collapse of the hard-liners' coup. On the same day he purged the men that had tried to oust him.

1996 - U.S. President Clinton signed legislation that ended guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanded work from recipients.

2004 - In Oslo, Norway, a version of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" and his work "Madonna" were stolen from the Munch Museum. This version of "The Scream," one of four different versions, was a tempera painting on board.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Josef Strauss 1827
  • Claude Debussy 1862
  • Dorothy Parker 1893
  • Leni Riefenstahl 1902
  • Deng Xiaoping 1904
  • John Lee Hooker 1917
  • Ray Bradbury 1920
  • H. Norman Schwarzkopf 1934
  • Morton Dean 1935 - Broadcast journalist
  • Annie Proulx 1935 - Author
  • Valerie Harper 1940
  • Steve Kroft 1945 - Broadcast journalist ("60 Minutes")
  • Cindy Williams 1947 - Actress
  • Debbie Peterson 1960 - Musician (The Bangles)
  • Tori Amos 1963 - Singer
  • Mila Mason 1963
  • Mats Wilander 1964 - Tennis player
  • Kristen Wiig 1973 - Actress, comedian

