Almanac - Friday 8-19-22

Today is Friday, August 19, 2022, the 231st day of the year; 134 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:28am

Sunset: 7:57pm

…giving us 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 44.2% illuminated, setting at 2:41pm.

San Francisco Bay Tides



High: 7:15am/6:05pm

Low: 12:20am/11:43am

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Aviation Day

"Black Cow" Root Beer Float Day

Coco Chanel Day

International Bow (Hair) Day

International Orangutan Day

Kool-Aid Day

Men's Grooming Day

Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day

Potato Day

World Photo Day

World Humanitarian Day

On this day in…

1812 - "Old Ironsides" (the USS Constitution) won a battle against the British frigate Guerriere east of Nova Scotia.

1848 - The discovery of gold in California was reported by the New York Herald.

1856 - Gail Borden received a patent for his process of condensing milk by vacuum.

1909 - The first car race to be run on brick occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1917 - Team managers John McGraw and Christy Matthewson were arrested for breaking New York City's blue laws. The crime was their teams were playing baseball on Sunday.

1919 - Afghanistan gained independence from Britain.

1934 - Adolf Hitler was approved for sole executive power in Germany as Fuehrer.

1960 - Francis Gary Powers, an American U-2 pilot, was convicted of espionage in Moscow.

1960 - Two dogs were launched in a satellite into Earth's orbit by the Soviet Union.

1962 - Homero Blancas shot a 55 at the Premier Invitational Golf Tournament held in Longview, TX. It was the lowest score in U.S. competitive golf history.

1974 - During an anti-American protest in Nicosia, Cyprus, U.S. Ambassador Rodger P. Davies was fatally wounded by a bullet while in the American embassy.

1981 - Two Libyan SU-22s were shot down by two U.S. Navy F-14 fighters in the Gulf of Sidra.

1991 - Soviet hard-liners announced that President Mikhail Gorbachev had been removed from power. Gorbachev returned to power two days later.

2020 - Apple Inc. became the first company to be valued at over $2 trillion.

