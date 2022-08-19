© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday 8-19-22

Published August 19, 2022 at 5:57 AM PDT
nash.jpg

Today is Friday, August 19, 2022, the 231st day of the year; 134 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:28am
  • Sunset: 7:57pm
    …giving us 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon is 44.2% illuminated, setting at 2:41pm.
San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 7:15am/6:05pm
  • Low: 12:20am/11:43am
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • Aviation Day
  • "Black Cow" Root Beer Float Day
  • Coco Chanel Day
  • International Bow (Hair) Day
  • International Orangutan Day
  • Kool-Aid Day
  • Men's Grooming Day
  • Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day
  • Potato Day
  • World Photo Day
  • World Humanitarian Day

On this day in…

1812 - "Old Ironsides" (the USS Constitution) won a battle against the British frigate Guerriere east of Nova Scotia.

1848 - The discovery of gold in California was reported by the New York Herald.

1856 - Gail Borden received a patent for his process of condensing milk by vacuum.

1909 - The first car race to be run on brick occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1917 - Team managers John McGraw and Christy Matthewson were arrested for breaking New York City's blue laws. The crime was their teams were playing baseball on Sunday.

1919 - Afghanistan gained independence from Britain.

1934 - Adolf Hitler was approved for sole executive power in Germany as Fuehrer.

1960 - Francis Gary Powers, an American U-2 pilot, was convicted of espionage in Moscow.

1960 - Two dogs were launched in a satellite into Earth's orbit by the Soviet Union.

1962 - Homero Blancas shot a 55 at the Premier Invitational Golf Tournament held in Longview, TX. It was the lowest score in U.S. competitive golf history.

1974 - During an anti-American protest in Nicosia, Cyprus, U.S. Ambassador Rodger P. Davies was fatally wounded by a bullet while in the American embassy.

1981 - Two Libyan SU-22s were shot down by two U.S. Navy F-14 fighters in the Gulf of Sidra.

1991 - Soviet hard-liners announced that President Mikhail Gorbachev had been removed from power. Gorbachev returned to power two days later.

2020 - Apple Inc. became the first company to be valued at over $2 trillion.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Bernard Baruch 1870
  • Orville Wright 1871
  • Georges Enesco 1881
  • Coco Chanel 1883
  • Alfred Lunt 1892
  • Ogden Nash 1902
  • Philo Taylor Farnsworth 1906
  • June Collyer 1907
  • George Rowles 1918
  • Malcolm Forbes 1919
  • Gene Roddenberry 1921
  • L.Q. Jones 1927
  • Willie Shoemaker 1931
  • Debra Paget 1933
  • Bobby Richardson 1935
  • Diana Muldaur 1938
  • Ginger Baker 1939 - Musician (Cream, Blind Faith)
  • Johnny Nash 1940
  • Jill St. John 1940 - Actress
  • Fred Thompson 1942 - Actor, politician
  • Billy J. Kramer (The Dakotas) 1943
  • Eddy Raven 1944
  • Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) 1945
  • Bill Clinton 1946
  • Tipper Gore 1948
  • Gerald McRaney 1948
  • Jim Carter 1948
  • Deana (Dina) Martin 1948 - Singer, actor, daughter of Dean Martin
  • John Deacon (Queen) 1951
  • Jonathan Frakes 1952
  • Mary Matalin 1953
  • Peter Gallagher 1955 - Actor
  • Adam Arkin 1956 - Actor
  • Gary Chapman 1957
  • Martin Donovan 1957
  • John Stamos 1963
  • Kevin Dillon 1965
  • Kyra Sedgwick 1965 - Actress ("The Closer")
  • Lee Ann Womack 1966 - Country singer

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is a radio host and announcer for KALW Public Radio. On Thursdays at 1pm, he hosts "Open Air" - a live interview program focussing on the Bay Area performing arts. He is also a professional voiceover artist and classical flutist, who occasionally channels Sinatra for big band charts.
See stories by David Latulippe