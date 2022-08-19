Almanac - Friday 8-19-22
Today is Friday, August 19, 2022, the 231st day of the year; 134 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:28am
- Sunset: 7:57pm
…giving us 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon is 44.2% illuminated, setting at 2:41pm.
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 7:15am/6:05pm
- Low: 12:20am/11:43am
...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Aviation Day
- "Black Cow" Root Beer Float Day
- Coco Chanel Day
- International Bow (Hair) Day
- International Orangutan Day
- Kool-Aid Day
- Men's Grooming Day
- Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day
- Potato Day
- World Photo Day
- World Humanitarian Day
On this day in…
1812 - "Old Ironsides" (the USS Constitution) won a battle against the British frigate Guerriere east of Nova Scotia.
1848 - The discovery of gold in California was reported by the New York Herald.
1856 - Gail Borden received a patent for his process of condensing milk by vacuum.
1909 - The first car race to be run on brick occurred at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1917 - Team managers John McGraw and Christy Matthewson were arrested for breaking New York City's blue laws. The crime was their teams were playing baseball on Sunday.
1919 - Afghanistan gained independence from Britain.
1934 - Adolf Hitler was approved for sole executive power in Germany as Fuehrer.
1960 - Francis Gary Powers, an American U-2 pilot, was convicted of espionage in Moscow.
1960 - Two dogs were launched in a satellite into Earth's orbit by the Soviet Union.
1962 - Homero Blancas shot a 55 at the Premier Invitational Golf Tournament held in Longview, TX. It was the lowest score in U.S. competitive golf history.
1974 - During an anti-American protest in Nicosia, Cyprus, U.S. Ambassador Rodger P. Davies was fatally wounded by a bullet while in the American embassy.
1981 - Two Libyan SU-22s were shot down by two U.S. Navy F-14 fighters in the Gulf of Sidra.
1991 - Soviet hard-liners announced that President Mikhail Gorbachev had been removed from power. Gorbachev returned to power two days later.
2020 - Apple Inc. became the first company to be valued at over $2 trillion.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Bernard Baruch 1870
- Orville Wright 1871
- Georges Enesco 1881
- Coco Chanel 1883
- Alfred Lunt 1892
- Ogden Nash 1902
- Philo Taylor Farnsworth 1906
- June Collyer 1907
- George Rowles 1918
- Malcolm Forbes 1919
- Gene Roddenberry 1921
- L.Q. Jones 1927
- Willie Shoemaker 1931
- Debra Paget 1933
- Bobby Richardson 1935
- Diana Muldaur 1938
- Ginger Baker 1939 - Musician (Cream, Blind Faith)
- Johnny Nash 1940
- Jill St. John 1940 - Actress
- Fred Thompson 1942 - Actor, politician
- Billy J. Kramer (The Dakotas) 1943
- Eddy Raven 1944
- Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) 1945
- Bill Clinton 1946
- Tipper Gore 1948
- Gerald McRaney 1948
- Jim Carter 1948
- Deana (Dina) Martin 1948 - Singer, actor, daughter of Dean Martin
- John Deacon (Queen) 1951
- Jonathan Frakes 1952
- Mary Matalin 1953
- Peter Gallagher 1955 - Actor
- Adam Arkin 1956 - Actor
- Gary Chapman 1957
- Martin Donovan 1957
- John Stamos 1963
- Kevin Dillon 1965
- Kyra Sedgwick 1965 - Actress ("The Closer")
- Lee Ann Womack 1966 - Country singer