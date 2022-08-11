© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday 8-11-22

Published August 11, 2022 at 5:52 AM PDT
Alcatraz_2021.jpg
from wikipedia.org
/

Today is Thursday, August 11, 2022, the 223rd day of the year; 142 days remain.

  • Sunrise: 6:21am
  • Sunset: 8:07pm

...giving us 13 hours and 48 minutes of daylight to enjoy.
The moon is full! The August full moon is also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon.

  • Moonrise: 8:30pm
  • Moonset: 5:35am

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 12:44pm/11:32pm
  • Low: 5:34am/5:21pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • National Align Your Teeth Day
  • National Presidential Joke Day
  • National Hip Hop Day
  • Presidential Joke Day
  • National Raspberry Tart Day
  • National Panini Day

On this day in…

1860 - The first successful silver mill in America began operations. The mill was in Virginia City, NV.

1877 - The two moons of Mars were discovered by Asaph Hall, an American astronomer. He named them Phobos and Deimos.

1896 - Harvey Hubbell received a patent for the electric light bulb socket with a pull-chain.

1924 - Newsreel pictures were taken of U.S. presidential candidates for the first time.

1934 - Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay, received federal prisoners for the first time.

1951 - The first major league baseball game to be televised in color was broadcast. The Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves 8-1.

1984 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan was preparing for his weekly radio broadcast when, during testing of the microphone, the President said of the Soviet Union, "My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you that I just signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes."

1991 - The space shuttle Atlantis ended its nine-day journey by landing safely.

1992 - In Bloomington, MN, the Mall of America opened. It was the largest shopping mall in the United States.

1995 - All U.S. nuclear tests were banned by President Clinton.

1997 - U.S. President Clinton made the first use of the line-item veto approved by Congress, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills.

2002 - Jason Priestly crashed his car during practice for a race in the Infiniti Pro Series. He suffered a spinal fracture, a moderate concussion, a broken nose, facial lacerations and broken bones in both feet.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Robert Ingersoll 1833
  • Carrie Bond 1862
  • Jean Parker 1912
  • Alex Haley 1921
  • Mike Douglas 1925
  • Arlene Dahl 1928
  • Anne Massey 1937
  • Eric Carmen (Raspberries) 1949
  • Steve Wozniak 1950
  • Joe Jackson 1955
  • Richard Reinhardt (The Ramones) 1957
  • Diana Woei 1965
  • John Mitchell 1965
  • Sharon Kam 1971 – Israeli clarinetist

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is a radio host and announcer for KALW Public Radio. On Thursdays at 1pm, he hosts "Open Air" - a live interview program focussing on the Bay Area performing arts. He is also a professional voiceover artist and classical flutist, who occasionally channels Sinatra for big band charts.
See stories by David Latulippe