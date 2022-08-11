Almanac - Thursday 8-11-22
Today is Thursday, August 11, 2022, the 223rd day of the year; 142 days remain.
- Sunrise: 6:21am
- Sunset: 8:07pm
...giving us 13 hours and 48 minutes of daylight to enjoy.
The moon is full! The August full moon is also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon.
- Moonrise: 8:30pm
- Moonset: 5:35am
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 12:44pm/11:32pm
- Low: 5:34am/5:21pm
Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- National Align Your Teeth Day
- National Presidential Joke Day
- National Hip Hop Day
- Presidential Joke Day
- National Raspberry Tart Day
- National Panini Day
On this day in…
1860 - The first successful silver mill in America began operations. The mill was in Virginia City, NV.
1877 - The two moons of Mars were discovered by Asaph Hall, an American astronomer. He named them Phobos and Deimos.
1896 - Harvey Hubbell received a patent for the electric light bulb socket with a pull-chain.
1924 - Newsreel pictures were taken of U.S. presidential candidates for the first time.
1934 - Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay, received federal prisoners for the first time.
1951 - The first major league baseball game to be televised in color was broadcast. The Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves 8-1.
1984 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan was preparing for his weekly radio broadcast when, during testing of the microphone, the President said of the Soviet Union, "My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you that I just signed legislation that would outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes."
1991 - The space shuttle Atlantis ended its nine-day journey by landing safely.
1992 - In Bloomington, MN, the Mall of America opened. It was the largest shopping mall in the United States.
1995 - All U.S. nuclear tests were banned by President Clinton.
1997 - U.S. President Clinton made the first use of the line-item veto approved by Congress, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills.
2002 - Jason Priestly crashed his car during practice for a race in the Infiniti Pro Series. He suffered a spinal fracture, a moderate concussion, a broken nose, facial lacerations and broken bones in both feet.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Robert Ingersoll 1833
- Carrie Bond 1862
- Jean Parker 1912
- Alex Haley 1921
- Mike Douglas 1925
- Arlene Dahl 1928
- Anne Massey 1937
- Eric Carmen (Raspberries) 1949
- Steve Wozniak 1950
- Joe Jackson 1955
- Richard Reinhardt (The Ramones) 1957
- Diana Woei 1965
- John Mitchell 1965
- Sharon Kam 1971 – Israeli clarinetist