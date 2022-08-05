Almanac Friday 8-5-22
Today is Friday, August 5, 2022, the 217th day of the year; 148 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:16am
- Sunset: 8:13pm
The moon is in its first quarter.
- Moonrise: 2:14pm
- Moonset: 12:01am
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 6:49am/6:44pm
- Low: 12:43am/11:59pm
Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- Braham Pie Day or Homemade Pie Day
- International Beer Day
- National Oyster Day
- National Underwear Day
- National Water Balloon Day
On this day in…
1833 - The village of Chicago was incorporated. The population was approximately 250.
1861 - The U.S. federal government levied its first income tax. The tax was 3% of all incomes over $800. The wartime measure was rescinded in 1872.
1864 - During the U.S. Civil War, Union forces led by Adm. David G. Farragut were led into Mobile Bay, Alabama.
1884 - On Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor, the cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty was laid.
1914 - The first electric traffic signal lights were installed in Cleveland, Ohio.
1921 - The first play-by-play broadcast of a baseball game was done by Harold Arlin. KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh, PA described the action between the Pirates and Philadelphia.
1921 - The cartoon "On the Road to Moscow", by Rollin Kirby, was published in the "New York World". It was the first cartoon to win a Pulitzer Prize.
1923 - Henry Sullivan became the first American to swim across the English Channel.
1944 - Polish insurgents liberated a German labor camp in Warsaw. 348 Jewish prisoners were freed.
1963 - The Limited Test Ban Treaty was signed by the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union. The treaty banned nuclear tests in space, underwater, and in the atmosphere.
1966 - In New York, groundbreaking for the construction of the original World Trade Center began.
1969 - The Mariner 7, a U.S. space probe, passed by Mars. Photographs and scientific data were sent back to Earth.
1974 - President Nixon said that he expected to be impeached. Nixon had ordered the investigation into the Watergate break-in to halt.
1981 - The U.S. federal government started firing striking air traffic controllers.
1986 - It was revealed that artist Andrew Wyeth had secretly created 240 drawings and paintings of his neighbor. The works of Helga Testorf had been created over a 15-year period.
1990 - President George HW Bush angrily denounced the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
1991 - An investigation was formally launched by Democratic congressional leaders to find out if the release of American hostages was delayed until after the Reagan-Bush presidential election.
1991 - Iraq admitted to misleading U.N. inspectors about secret biological weapons.
1998 - Iraqi President Saddam Hussein began not cooperating with U.N. weapons inspectors.
2009 - Google purchased its first public company. The company was the video software maker On2 Technologies.
2011 - NASA announced that its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter had captured photographic evidence of possible liquid water on Mars during warm seasons.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Guy DeMaupassant 1850
- Ruth Wheeler 1877 - American nutritional scientist
- John Huston 1906
- Robert Taylor 1911
- Neil A. Armstrong 1930
- Rick Huxley 1940 (or 1942) - Musician (Dave Clark Five)
- Loni Anderson 1946 - Actress ("WKRP in Cincinnati")
- Rick Derringer 1947 - Singer
- Samantha Sang 1953
- Maureen McCormick 1956 - Actress ("The Brady Bunch")
- Pat Smear (Foo Fighters) 1959
- David Baldacci 1960 - Author
- Mark O'Connor 1961
- Patrick Ewing 1962