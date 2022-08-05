Almanac Friday 8-5-22

Today is Friday, August 5, 2022, the 217th day of the year; 148 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:16am

Sunset: 8:13pm

The moon is in its first quarter.

Moonrise: 2:14pm

Moonset: 12:01am

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 6:49am/6:44pm

Low: 12:43am/11:59pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Braham Pie Day or Homemade Pie Day

International Beer Day

National Oyster Day

National Underwear Day

National Water Balloon Day



On this day in…

1833 - The village of Chicago was incorporated. The population was approximately 250.

1861 - The U.S. federal government levied its first income tax. The tax was 3% of all incomes over $800. The wartime measure was rescinded in 1872.

1864 - During the U.S. Civil War, Union forces led by Adm. David G. Farragut were led into Mobile Bay, Alabama.

1884 - On Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor, the cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty was laid.

1914 - The first electric traffic signal lights were installed in Cleveland, Ohio.

1921 - The first play-by-play broadcast of a baseball game was done by Harold Arlin. KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh, PA described the action between the Pirates and Philadelphia.

1921 - The cartoon "On the Road to Moscow", by Rollin Kirby, was published in the "New York World". It was the first cartoon to win a Pulitzer Prize.

1923 - Henry Sullivan became the first American to swim across the English Channel.

1944 - Polish insurgents liberated a German labor camp in Warsaw. 348 Jewish prisoners were freed.

1963 - The Limited Test Ban Treaty was signed by the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union. The treaty banned nuclear tests in space, underwater, and in the atmosphere.

1966 - In New York, groundbreaking for the construction of the original World Trade Center began.

1969 - The Mariner 7, a U.S. space probe, passed by Mars. Photographs and scientific data were sent back to Earth.

1974 - President Nixon said that he expected to be impeached. Nixon had ordered the investigation into the Watergate break-in to halt.

1981 - The U.S. federal government started firing striking air traffic controllers.

1986 - It was revealed that artist Andrew Wyeth had secretly created 240 drawings and paintings of his neighbor. The works of Helga Testorf had been created over a 15-year period.

1990 - President George HW Bush angrily denounced the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

1991 - An investigation was formally launched by Democratic congressional leaders to find out if the release of American hostages was delayed until after the Reagan-Bush presidential election.

1991 - Iraq admitted to misleading U.N. inspectors about secret biological weapons.

1998 - Iraqi President Saddam Hussein began not cooperating with U.N. weapons inspectors.

2009 - Google purchased its first public company. The company was the video software maker On2 Technologies.

2011 - NASA announced that its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter had captured photographic evidence of possible liquid water on Mars during warm seasons.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

