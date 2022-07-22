Almanac - Friday 7/22/22

Today is Friday, the 22nd of July of 2022,

July 22 is the 203rd day of the year

162 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:05:26 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:26:32 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:59 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:35 am at 0.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:05 am at 3.98 feet

The next low tide at 12:42 pm. at 2.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:59 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is currently 31.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon next week…

Today is…

Hammock Day

Lion's Share Day

National Mango Day

National Penuche Fudge Day

National Ratcatcher's Day

Pi Approximation Day

Spoonerism Day

Summer Leisure Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Late King Sobhuza in Swaziland

National Press Day in Azerbaijan

Ratcatcher's Day

Revolution Day in The Gambia

Sarawak Independence Day in Sarawak, Malaysia

"22 July" is the anniversary 2011 Norway terrorist attacks. It’s also the name of a documentary film.

On this day in history…

1598 – William Shakespeare’s play, The Merchant of Venice, is entered on the Stationers’ Register. By decree of Queen Elizabeth, the Stationers’ Register licensed printed works, giving the Crown tight control over all published material.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes "America the Beautiful" after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing: In San Francisco, a bomb explodes on Market Street during a parade, killing ten and injuring 40.

1976 – Japan completes its last reparation to the Philippines for war crimes committed during imperial Japan's conquest of the country in the Second World War.

1977 – Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is restored to power.

1983 – Martial law in Poland is officially revoked.

1990 – Greg LeMond, an American road racing cyclist, wins his third Tour de France after leading the majority of the race. It was LeMond's second consecutive Tour de France victory.

2019 – Chandrayaan 2, the second lunar exploration mission developed by Indian Space Research Organisation after Chandrayaan 1 is launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in a GSLV Mark III M1. It consists of a lunar orbiter, and also included the Vikram lander, and the Pragyan lunar rover.

1882 – Edward Hopper, American painter and etcher (d. 1967)

1890 – Rose Kennedy, American philanthropist (d. 1995)

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American author (d. 1974)

1923 – Bob Dole, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2021)

1928 – Orson Bean, American actor (d. 2020)

1932 – Tom Robbins, American novelist

1934 – Louise Fletcher, American actress

1940 – Alex Trebek, Canadian-American game show host and producer (d. 2020)

1941 – Vaughn Bodē, American illustrator (d. 1975)

1941 – George Clinton, American singer-songwriter and producer

1941 – David M. Kennedy, American historian and author

1943 – Kay Bailey Hutchison, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Bobby Sherman, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Danny Glover, American actor, director, and producer

1946 – Paul Schrader, American director and screenwriter

1947 – Albert Brooks, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Don Henley, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1954 – Al Di Meola, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, American actor

1963 – Emily Saliers, American singer-songwriter and musician

1964 – John Leguizamo, Colombian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – David Spade, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Colin Ferguson, Canadian actor, director, and producer

1973 – Rufus Wainwright, American-Canadian singer-songwriter

1992 – Selena Gomez, American singer and actress

1993 – Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Kyrgyzstani-American terrorist

2013 – Prince George of Cambridge