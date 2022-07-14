Almanac - Thursday 7/14/22

Today is Thursday, the 14th of July of 2022

July 14 is the 195th day of the year

170 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until autumn begin

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:59:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:37 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:32 pm

The first low tide will be at 6:04 am at -1.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:09 pm at 5.21 feet

The next low tide at 5:47 pm at 2.89 feet

And The final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:42 pm at 7.13 feet

There is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Moon is currently 98.9% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

Today is…

Bastille Day "Quatorze Juillet"

International Non-Binary People's Day

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure Day

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

Today is also…

Republic Day in Iraq

Victoria Day in Sweden. The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden.

1769 – An expedition led by Gaspar de Portolá leaves its base in California and sets out to find the Port of Monterey (now Monterey, California).

1771 – Foundation of the Mission San Antonio de Padua in modern California by the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra.

1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution. Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.

1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.

2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with…

926 – Murakami, emperor of Japan (d. 967)

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (d. 1918)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1903 – Irving Stone, American author and educator (d. 1989)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (d. 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1918 – Arthur Laurents, American director, screenwriter, and playwright (d. 2011)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (d. 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (d. 1996)

1927 – Mike Esposito, American author and illustrator (d. 2010)

1928 – Nancy Olson, American actress

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (d. 2014)

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (d. 1994)

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress