Almanac - Thursday 7/7/22

Today Thursday, 7th of July of 2022

July 7 is the 188th day of the year

177 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:54:55 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:31 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:43 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:16 am at 3.91 feet

and the next low tide will be at 11:10 am at 1.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:02 pm at 5.80

The Moon is currently 54.7% visible

We’re in the First Quarter phase

Next phase will be a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the13th of July of 2022 at 11:37 am

Today is…

Chocolate Day

Father-Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tell the Truth Day

July 7 is the name of a comedy film made in Sri Lanka

Today is also…

7/7, the anniversary of the bombings in London in 2005

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Solomon Islands from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Ivan Kupala Day in Belarus, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Saba Saba Day in Tanzania

Tanabata in Japan

On this day in history….

1846 – US troops occupy Monterey and Yerba Buena, thus beginning the US conquest of California.

1863 – The United States begins its first military draft; exemptions cost $300.

1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.

1911 – The United States, UK, Japan, and Russia sign the North Pacific Fur Seal Convention of 1911 banning open-water seal hunting, the first international treaty to address wildlife preservation issues.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor's 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

1930 – Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser begins construction of Boulder Dam (now known as Hoover Dam).

1953 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara sets out on a trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan appoints Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1983 – Cold War: Samantha Smith, a US schoolgirl, flies to the Soviet Union at the invitation of Secretary General Yuri Andropov.

1985 – Boris Becker becomes the youngest male player ever to win Wimbledon at age 17.

2007 – The first Live Earth benefit concert was held in 11 locations around the world.

2019 – The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2–0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon, France.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You share this special day with…

611 – Eudoxia Epiphania, daughter of Byzantine emperor Heraclius

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1911)

1906 – Satchel Paige, American baseball player and coach (d. 1982)

1907 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 1988)

1911 – Gian Carlo Menotti, Italian-American composer (d. 2007)

1924 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (d. 1977)

1927 – Charlie Louvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1927 – Doc Severinsen, American trumpet player and conductor

1932 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian jazz keyboardist and composer (d. 2007)

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1949 – Shelley Duvall, American actress, writer, and producer

1963 – Vonda Shepard, American singer-songwriter and actress

1966 – Jim Gaffigan, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater