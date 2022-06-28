Almanac - Tuesday 6/28/22
Today is Tuesday, the 28th of June of 2022,
June 28 is the 179th day of the year
186 days remain until the end of the year.
86 days until autumn
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:50:24 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:36:02 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:13 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:30 am at -0.59 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:44 pm at 4.68 feet
The next low tide at 5:02 pm at 3.34 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:40 pm at 6.17 feet
The Moon is currently 0.4% visible
It’s still a waning crescent moon
It’s officially a New Moon tonight at 7:52 pm
Today is…
International Body Piercing Day
Today is also…
Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland
Vi-dov-dan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history in the Eastern Orthodox Church
On this day in history…
1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
1870 – The US Congress establishes the first federal holidays (New Year Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas).
1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.
1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie are assassinated in Sarajevo; this is the casus belli of World War I.
1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.
1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.
1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)
1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Swiss philosopher and polymath (d. 1778)
1867 – Luigi Pirandello, Italian dramatist, novelist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)
1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)
1921 – P. V. Narasimha Rao, Indian lawyer and politician, 9th Prime Minister of India (d. 2004)
1926 – George Booth, American cartoonist
1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1932 – Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)
1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense
1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)
1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter
1966 – Mary Stuart Masterson, American actress
1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur