Almanac - Tuesday 6/28/22

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of June of 2022,

June 28 is the 179th day of the year

186 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until autumn

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:50:24 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:36:02 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:13 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:30 am at -0.59 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:44 pm at 4.68 feet

The next low tide at 5:02 pm at 3.34 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:40 pm at 6.17 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

It’s still a waning crescent moon

It’s officially a New Moon tonight at 7:52 pm

Today is…

Insurance Awareness Day

International Body Piercing Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

National Tapioca Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Tau Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Ukraine

Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland

Vi-dov-dan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history in the Eastern Orthodox Church

On this day in history…

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

1870 – The US Congress establishes the first federal holidays (New Year Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas).

1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie are assassinated in Sarajevo; this is the casus belli of World War I.

1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.

1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)

1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Swiss philosopher and polymath (d. 1778)

1867 – Luigi Pirandello, Italian dramatist, novelist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)

1921 – P. V. Narasimha Rao, Indian lawyer and politician, 9th Prime Minister of India (d. 2004)

1926 – George Booth, American cartoonist

1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1932 – Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)

1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense

1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)

1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter

1966 – Mary Stuart Masterson, American actress

1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur