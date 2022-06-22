Almanac - Wednesday 6/22/22

Today Wednesday, 22nd of June of 2022,

June 22 is the 173rd day of the year

192 days remain until the end of the year.

92 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:48:24 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:41 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:02 pm.

the first low tide was at 1:05 am at 1.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:37 am at 4.02 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:24 pm at 1.18 feet

and the final high tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 7:09 pm at 5.96 feet

the Moon is currently 35.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 28th of June of 2022 at 7:52 pm

Today is…

National Chocolate Éclair Day

National HVAC Tech Day

National Onion Rings Day

Stupid Guy Thing Day

World Rainforest Day

Today is also…

Anti-Fascist Struggle Day (Croatia)

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War (Belarus)

Father's Day (Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey)

Teachers' Day (El Salvador)

Windrush Day (UK)

On this day in history…

1633 – The Holy Office in Rome forces Galileo Galilei to recant his view that the Sun, not the Earth, is the center of the Universe in the form he presented it in, after heated controversy.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice is created by the U.S. Congress.

1907 – The London Underground's Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.

1942 – The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by US Congress.

1944 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.

1945 – World War II: The Battle of Okinawa comes to an end.

1948 – King George VI formally gives up the title "Emperor of India", half a year after Britain actually gave up its rule of India.

1969 – The Cuyahoga River catches fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

1978 – Charon, the first of Pluto's satellites to be discovered, was first seen at the United States Naval Observatory by James W. Christy.

1984 – Virgin Atlantic launches with its first flight from London to Newark.

1990 – Cold War: Checkpoint Charlie is dismantled in Berlin.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1757 – George Vancouver, English lieutenant and explorer (d. 1798)

1845 – Tom Dula, American soldier (d. 1868)

1898 – Erich Maria Remarque, German-Swiss soldier and author (d. 1970)

1903 – John Dillinger, American criminal (d. 1934)

1906 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American pilot and author (d. 2001)

1922 – Bill Blass, American fashion designer, founded Bill Blass Group (d. 2002)

1933 – Dianne Feinstein, American politician

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1937 – Chris Blackwell, English record producer, co-founded Island Records

1941 – Ed Bradley, American journalist (d. 2006)

1943 – Brit Hume, American journalist and author

1946 – Eliades Ochoa, Cuban singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Octavia E. Butler, American author (d. 2006)

1947 – Jerry Rawlings, Ghanaian lieutenant and politician, President of Ghana (d. 2020)

1948 – Todd Rundgren, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1949 – Meryl Streep, American actress

1949 – Lindsay Wagner, American actress

1949 – Elizabeth Warren, American academic and politician

1952 – Graham Greene, Canadian actor

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1954 – Freddie Prinze, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1960 – Erin Brockovich, American lawyer and environmentalist