Almanac - Tuesday 6/21/22

Today is the Tuesday, the 21st of June of 2022,

June 21 is the 172nd day of the year

193 days remain until the end of the year.

Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere was at 2:13 AM onTuesday, June 21

93 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:48:09 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:31 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:50 pm

The first high tide was at 5:10 am at 4.39 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:32 am at 0.55 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:27 pm at 5.77 feet

The Moon is currently 45.9% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 8 days on Tuesday the 28th of June of 2022 at 7:52 pm

Today is…

Anne and Samantha Day

Atheist Solidarity Day

Cuckoo Warning Day

Go Skateboarding Day

International Surfing Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Daylight Appreciation Day

National Day of the Gong

National Peaches and Cream Day

National Seashell Day

National Selfie Day

National Smoothie Day

The First Day of Summer

The Longest Day

World Giraffe Day

World Handshake Day

World Humanist Day

World Peace and Prayer Day

Today is also…

Day of the Martyrs in Togo

Father's Day in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Uganda, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates

Go Skateboarding Day

International Yoga Day

National Aboriginal Day in Canada

Day of Private Reflection in Northern Ireland

International Surfing Day

National Day in Greenland, as it was on this day in 2009, Greenland assumes self-rule.

We Tripantu, a winter solstice festival in the southern hemisphere. (Mapuche, southern Chile)

Willkakuti, an Andean-Amazonic New Year for the Aymara people

Fête de la Musique or World Music Day

World Humanist Day

World Hydrography Day

On this day in history…

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1788 – New Hampshire becomes the ninth state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.[2]

1915 – The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its decision in Guinn v. United States 238 US 347 1915, striking down Oklahoma grandfather clause legislation which had the effect of denying the right to vote to blacks.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough is sworn in as Canada's first female Cabinet Minister.

1964 – Three civil rights workers, Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner, are murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi, United States, by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

1973 – In its decision in Miller v. California, 413 U.S. 15, the Supreme Court of the United States establishes the Miller test for determining whether something is obscene and not protected speech under the U.S. constitution.

1978 – The original production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Evita, based on the life of Eva Perón, opens at the Prince Edward Theatre, London.

1982 – John Hinckley is found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted assassination of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

1989 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397, that American flag-burning is a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.

2000 – Section 28 (of the Local Government Act 1988), outlawing the 'promotion' of homosexuality in the United Kingdom, is repealed in Scotland with a 99 to 17 vote.

2004 – SpaceShipOne becomes the first privately funded spaceplane to achieve spaceflight.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen, who had previously been unsuccessfully tried for the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Mickey Schwerner, is convicted of manslaughter 41 years afterwards (the case had been reopened in 2004).

2006 – Pluto's newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1732 – Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1903 – Al Hirschfeld, American caricaturist, painter and illustrator (d. 2003)

1905 – Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher and author (d. 1980)

1912 – Mary McCarthy, American novelist and critic (d. 1989)

1932 – Lalo Schifrin, Argentinian pianist, composer, and conductor

1933 – Bernie Kopell, American actor and comedian

1944 – Ray Davies, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Wade Phillips, American football coach

1951 – Nils Lofgren, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, Pakistani politician, Prime Minister of Pakistan (d. 2007)

1953 – Augustus Pablo, Jamaican producer and musician (d. 1999)

1957 – Berkeley Breathed, American author and illustrator

1959 – Kathy Mattea, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Gretchen Carlson, American model and TV journalist, Miss America 1989

1982 – Jussie Smollett, American actor and singer

1983 – Edward Snowden, American activist and academic

2011 – Lil Bub, American celebrity cat (d. 2019)