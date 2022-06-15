Almanac - Wednesday 6/15/22

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of June of 2022,

June 15 is the 166th day of the year

199 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:16 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:10:36 pm.

the first low tide will be at 6:17 am at -1.92 feet

The next tide will be at 1:30 pm at 4.99 feet

The next low tide at 5:55 pm at 3.07 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7.01 feet

The Moon is currently 98.1% visible

It was just a full moon yesterday

It’s now a waning crescent moon

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 20th of June of 2022 at 8:11 pm

Today is…

Fly a Kite Day

Justice for Janitors Day

Magna Carta Day

National Electricity Day

National Kiss a Wookiee Day

National Lobster Day

National Megalodon Day

National Smile Power Day

Native American Citizenship Day

Nature Photography Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Worldwide Day of Giving

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Costa Rica

Day of Valdemar and Reunion Day also known as Flag Day in Denmark

Engineer's Day in Italy

Global Wind Day

National Beer Day in the United Kingdom

National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan

On this day in history….

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that is later used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

1667 – The first human blood transfusion is administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin proves that lightning is electricity (traditional date, the exact date is unknown).

1836 – Arkansas is admitted as the 25th U.S. state.

1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

1877 – Henry Ossian Flipper becomes the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy

1878 – Eadweard Muybridge takes a series of photographs to prove that all four feet of a horse leave the ground when it runs; the study becomes the basis of motion pictures.

1921 – Bessie Coleman earns her pilot's license, becoming the first female pilot of African-American descent.

1934 – The United States Great Smoky Mountains National Park is founded..

1977 – After the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, the first democratic elections took place in Spain.

1978 – King Hussein of Jordan marries American Lisa Halaby, who takes the name Queen Noor

1991 – In the Philippines, Mount Pinatubo erupts in the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, killing over 800 people.

1994 – Israel and Vatican City establish full diplomatic relations.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1843 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (d. 1907)

1910 – David Rose, English-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1911 – Wilbert Awdry, English author, created The Railway Series, the basis for Thomas The Tank Engine (d. 1997)

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian politician (d. 1984)

1914 – Saul Steinberg, Romanian-American cartoonist (d. 1999)

1917 – Lash LaRue, American actor and producer (d. 1996)

1920 – Alberto Sordi, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1921 – Erroll Garner, American pianist and composer (d. 1977)

1922 – Jaki Byard, American pianist and composer (d. 1999)

1924 – Ezer Weizman, Israeli general and politician, 7th President of Israel (d. 2005)

1932 – Mario Cuomo, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of New York (d. 2015)

1937 – Waylon Jennings, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1939 – Ward Connerly, American activist and businessman, founded the American Civil Rights Institute

1941 – Neal Adams, American illustrator

1941 – Harry Nilsson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1994)

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, French singer and actor (d. 2017)

1949 – Dusty Baker, American baseball player and manager

1953 – Xi Jinping, Chinese engineer and politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China

1954 – Jim Belushi, American actor

1954 – Terri Gibbs, American country music singer and keyboard player

1954 – Paul Rusesabagina, Rwandan humanitarian

1957 – Brett Butler, American baseball player and coach

1958 – Wade Boggs, American baseball player

1963 – Helen Hunt, American actress, director, and producer

1964 – Courteney Cox, American actress and producer

1969 – Ice Cube, American rapper, producer, and actor