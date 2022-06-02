Almanac - Thursday 6/2/22

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of June of 2022

June 2 is the 153rd day of the year

212 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:32 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:14 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:10 am at 5.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:32 am at -0.62 feet

The next high tide at 3:05 pm at 4.48 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:22 pm at 3.42 feet

The Moon is currently 8.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is….

American Indian Citizenship Day

I Love My Dentist Day

National Bubba Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

National Moonshine Day

National Rocky Road Day

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in North Korea

Civil Aviation Day in Azerbaijan

Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day in Bhutan

Day of Hristo Botev in Bulgaria

Decoration Day in Canada

Festa della Repubblica in Italy

International Sex Workers Day

Telangana Day in Telangana state, India

On this day in history….

455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.

1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.

1910 – Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce Limited, becomes the first man to make a non-stop double crossing of the English Channel by plane.

1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.

1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.

1962 – During the FIFA World Cup, police had to intervene multiple times in fights between Chilean and Italian players in one of the most violent games in football history.

1964 – The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is formed.

1979 – Pope John Paul II starts his first official visit to his native Poland, becoming the first Pope to visit a Communist country.

1997 – In Denver, Timothy McVeigh is convicted on 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, in which 168 people died. He was executed four years later.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1731 – Martha Washington, First Lady of the United States (d. 1802)

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (d. 1814)

1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (d. 1928)

1857 – Edward Elgar, English composer and educator (d. 1934)

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (d. 1984)

1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (d. 1980)

1918 – Ruth Atkinson, Canadian-American illustrator (d. 1997)

1921 – Betty Freeman, American photographer and philanthropist (d. 2009)

1929 – Norton Juster, American architect, author, and academic (d. 2021)

1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress (d. 2022)

1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor

1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 2021)

1944 – Robert Elliott, American actor (d. 2004)

1944 – Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor (d. 2012)

1948 – Jerry Mathers, American actor

1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic

1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1972 – Wayne Brady, American actor, comedian, game show host, and singer

1977 – Zachary Quinto, American actor and producer