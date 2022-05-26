© 2021 KALW
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday 5/28/22

Published May 26, 2022
Paper Airplane Embroidery Hoop Art

Today is Thursday, the 26th of May of 2022,

May 26 is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until summer begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 5:51:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:42 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:19 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:14 am at 0.51 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:15 am at 4.27 feet

The next low tide at 2:41 pm at 1.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:07pm at 6.03 feet

The Moon is currently 14.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 30th of May of 2022 at 4:30 am

Today is…

Ascension

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Paper Airplane Day

Sally Ride Day

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also….

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 in Georgia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day in Poland

National Sorry Day in Australia

On this day in history…

1857Dred Scott is emancipated by the Blow family, his original owners.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1869Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

1897Dracula, a Gothic horror novel by Irish author Bram Stoker, is published.

1908 – The first major commercial oil strike in the Middle East is made at Masjed Soleyman in southwest Persia. The rights to the resource were quickly acquired by the Anglo-Persian Oil Company.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.[8]

1936 – In the House of Commons of Northern Ireland, Tommy Henderson begins speaking on the Appropriation bill. By the time he sits down in the early hours of the following morning, he had spoken for ten hours.

1937Walter Reuther and members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) clash with Ford Motor Company security guards at the River Rouge Complex complex in Dearborn, Michigan, during the Battle of the Overpass.

1938 – In the United States, the House Un-American Activities Committee begins its first session.

1967The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1991Zviad Gamsakhurdia becomes the first elected President of the Republic of Georgia in the post-Soviet era.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" is held in Australia. Reconciliation events are held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

2020Protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd erupt in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, before becoming widespread across the United States and around the world.

2021 – Ten people are killed in a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, California, United States.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1883Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)[23]

1895Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1919Rubén González, Cuban pianist (d. 2003)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1928Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1975Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

