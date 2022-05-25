Almanac - Wednesday 5/25/22

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of May of 2022

May 25 is the 145th day of the year

220 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:52:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit was at 1:07:13 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:25 am at 1.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 4.28 feet

The next low tide at 1:57 pm at 0.83 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:35 pm at 5.88 feet

The Moon is currently 21.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Monday the 30th

Today is…

Geek Pride Day

National Brown-Bag-It Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

National Tap Dance Day

National Wine Day

Towel Day in honor of the work of the writer Douglas Adams

Today is also…

Africa Day or African Liberation Day

First National Government or National Day in Argentina

Independence Day in Jordan

Last bell in Russia, post-Soviet countries

Liberation Day in Lebanon

International Missing Children's Day

On this day in history…

1521 – The Diet of Worms ends when Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, issues the Edict of Worms, declaring Martin Luther an outlaw.

1659 – Richard Cromwell resigns as Lord Protector of England following the restoration of the Long Parliament, beginning a second brief period of the republican government called the Commonwealth of England.

1787 – After a delay of 11 days, the United States Constitutional Convention formally convenes in Philadelphia after a quorum of seven states is secured.

1878 – Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opens at the Opera Comique in London.

1895 – Playwright, poet and novelist Oscar Wilde is convicted of "committing acts of gross indecency with other male persons" and sentenced to serve two years in prison.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, with Tang Jingsong as its president.

1914 – The House of Commons of the United Kingdom passes the Home Rule Bill for devolution in Ireland.

1925 – Scopes Trial: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching human evolution in Tennessee.

1935 – Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

1953 – The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston. (KQED-TV in San Francisco went on the air a week later on June 1, 1953)

1961 – Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces, before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress, his goal to initiate a project to put a "man on the Moon" before the end of the decade.

1963 – The Organisation of African Unity is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

1968 – The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated.

1977 – Star Wars (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope) is released in theaters.

1977 – The Chinese government removes a decade-old ban on William Shakespeare's work, effectively ending the Cultural Revolution started in 1966.

1978 – The first of a series of bombings orchestrated by the Unabomber detonates at Northwestern University resulting in minor injuries.

1986 – The Hands Across America event takes place.

2001 – Erik Weihenmayer becomes the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in the Himalayas, with Dr. Sherman Bull.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

2012 – The SpaceX Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to successfully rendezvous and berth with the International Space Station.

2018 – Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution that prohibits abortion in all but a few cases, choosing to replace it with the Thirty-sixth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1803 – Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and philosopher (d. 1882)

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Russian-American aircraft designer, founded Sikorsky Aircraft (d. 1972)

1898 – Bennett Cerf, American publisher and television game show panelist; co-founded Random House (d. 1971)

1929 – Beverly Sills, American soprano and actress (d. 2007)

1935 – W. P. Kinsella, Canadian novelist and short story writer (d. 2016)

1936 – Tom T. Hall, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1943 – Jessi Colter, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Leslie Uggams, American actress and singer

1944 – Frank Oz, English-born American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor

1947 – Karen Valentine, American actress

1949 – Jamaica Kincaid, Antiguan-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist

1953 – Eve Ensler, American playwright and producer

1960 – Amy Klobuchar, American lawyer and politician

1963 – George Hickenlooper, American director and producer (d. 2010)

1963 – Mike Myers, Canadian-American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Mark Rosewater, head designer of Magic: the Gathering

1969 – Anne Heche, American actress