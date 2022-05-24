Almanac - Tuesday 5/24/22

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of May of 2022

May 24 is the 144th day of the year

221 days remain until the end of the year.

28 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:11 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:07 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:26 am at 1.78 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:48 am at 4.41 feet

The next low tide at 1:09 pm at 0.36 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:59 pm at 5.67 feet

The Moon is currently 32.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday 30th of May of 2022 at 4:30 am

Today is…

Asparagus Day

Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

Brother's Day

Declaration of the Báb

International Tiara Day

National Escargot Day

Scavenger Hunt Day

Today is also…

Aldersgate Day/Wesley Day in Methodism

Battle of Pichincha Day in Ecuador

Bermuda Day in Bermuda

Commonwealth Day in Belize

Independence Day in Eritrea, celebrates the independence of Eritrea from Ethiopia in 1993.

Lubiri Memorial Day in Buganda, part of Uganda

Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature Day in Bulgaria

Saints Cyril and Methodius, Slavonic Enlighteners' Day in North Macedonia

National Patriots' Day or Journée nationale des patriotes in Quebec

On this day in history…

1607 – One hundred-five English settlers under the leadership of Captain Christopher Newport established the colony called Jamestown at the mouth of the James River on the Virginia coast, the first permanent English colony in America.

1626 – Peter Minuit buys Manhattan.

1689 – The English Parliament passes the Act of Toleration protecting dissenting Protestants but excluding Roman Catholics.

1738 – John Wesley is converted, essentially launching the Methodist movement; the day is celebrated annually by Methodists as Aldersgate Day and a church service is generally held on the preceding Sunday.

1798 – The Irish Rebellion of 1798 led by the United Irishmen against British rule begins.

1813 – South American independence leader Simón Bolívar enters Mérida, leading the invasion of Venezuela, and is proclaimed El Libertador ("The Liberator").

1844 – Samuel Morse sends the message "What hath God wrought" (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C.

1856 – John Brown and his men kill five slavery supporters at Pottawatomie Creek, Kansas.

1873 – Patrick Francis Healy becomes the first black president of a predominantly white university in the United States.

1883 – The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.

1930 – Amy Johnson lands in Darwin, Northern Territory, becoming the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia (she left on May 5 for the 11,000 mile flight).

1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.

1940 – Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight

1956 – The first Eurovision Song Contest is held in Lugano, Switzerland.

1958 – United Press International is formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

1961 – American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, for "disturbing the peace" after disembarking from their bus.

1962 – Project Mercury: American astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits the Earth three times in the Aurora 7 space capsule

1976 – The Judgment of Paris takes place in France, launching California as a worldwide force in the production of quality wine.

1991 – Israel conducts Operation Solomon, evacuating Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty.

The Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Strategic Offensive Reductions (SORT), also known as the Treaty of Moscow, was a strategic arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia that was in force from June 2003 until February 2011 when it was superseded by the New START treaty

2019 – Under pressure over her handling of Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party, effective as of June 7.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1686 – Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit, Polish-German physicist and engineer, developed the Fahrenheit scale (d. 1736)

1819 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (d. 1901)

1870 – Jan Smuts, South African lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 1950)

1905 – George Nakashima, American woodworker and architect(d. 1990)

1905 – Mikhail Sholokhov, Russian novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1984)

1918 – Coleman Young, American politician, 66th Mayor of Detroit (d. 1997)

1933 – Jane Byrne, American lawyer and politician, 50th Mayor of Chicago (d. 2014)

1936 – Harold Budd, American composer and poet (d. 2020)

1937 – Archie Shepp, American saxophonist and composer

1938 – Prince Buster, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1938 – Tommy Chong, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Joseph Brodsky, Russian-American poet and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1996)

1941 – Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, artist, writer, and producer; Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Gary Burghoff, American actor

1944 – Patti LaBelle, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Terry Callier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1947 – Waddy Wachtel, American guitarist, singer-songwriter, and record producer

1955 – Rosanne Cash, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Michael Chabon, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter

1965 – John C. Reilly, American actor