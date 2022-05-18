Almanac - Wednesday 5/18/22

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of May of 2022,

May 18 is the 138th day of the year

227 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:57:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:16:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:06 am at 6.69 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:18 am at -1.72 feet

and the next high tide at 2:34 pm at 4.79 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:01 pm at 3.02 feet

The Moon is 92.1% visible

Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 22nd of May of 2022 at 11:43 am

Today is…

Services for Children Day

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

International Museum Day

Mother Whistler Day

National Cheese Soufflé Day

National Speech Pathologist Day

National Visit Your Relatives Day

No Dirty Dishes Day

Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day

Turn Beauty Inside Out Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day

World Stationery Day

Today is also… Baltic Fleet Day in Russia

Battle of Las Piedras Day in Uruguay

Day of Remembrance of Crimean Tatar genocide in Ukraine

Flag and Universities Day in Haiti

Independence Day in Somaliland

Mu-lli-vai-kkal Remembrance Day for Sri Lankan Tamils

Revival, Unity, and Poetry of Mag-tym-guly Day in Turkmenistan

Teacher's Day in Syria

Victory Day in Sri Lanka

On this day in history….

332 – Emperor Constantine the Great announces free distributions of food to the citizens in Constantinople.

1652 – Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is proclaimed Emperor of the French by the French Senate.

1860 – United States presidential election: Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.

1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the "separate but equal" doctrine is constitutional.

1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pun-dalik by Dada-saheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.

1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.

1933 – New Deal: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an act creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.

1953 – Jackie Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.

1980 – Students in Gwangju, South Korea begin demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.

1990 – In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph).

2005 – A second photo from the Hubble Space Telescope confirms that Pluto has two additional moons, Nix and Hydra.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)

1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)

1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)

1883 – Walter Gropius, German-American architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (d. 1969)

1892 – Ezio Pinza, Italian-American actor and singer (d. 1957)

1895 – Augusto César Sandino, Nicaraguan rebel leader (d. 1934)

1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1904 – Jacob K. Javits, American colonel and politician, 58th New York Attorney General (d. 1986)

1904 – Shunryū Suzuki, Japanese-American monk and educator (d. 1971)

1911 – Big Joe Turner, American blues/R&B singer (d. 1985)

1912 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (d. 2001)

1912 – Walter Sisulu, South African politician (d. 2003)

1920 – Pope John Paul II (d. 2005)

1930 – Warren Rudman, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2012)

1931 – Don Martin, American cartoonist (d. 2000)

1934 – Dwayne Hickman, American actor and director

1946 – Reggie Jackson, American baseball player and sportscaster

1948 – Tom Udall, American lawyer and politician, 28th New Mexico Attorney General, United States Senator from New Mexico

1949 – Rick Wakeman, English progressive rock keyboardist and songwriter (Yes)

1949 – Walter Hawkins, American gospel music singer and pastor (d. 2010)

1950 – Mark Mothersbaugh, American singer-songwriter and painter

1952 – George Strait, American singer, guitarist and producer

1954 – Wreckless Eric, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Chow Yun-fat, Hong Kong actor and screenwriter

1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter