Almanac - Tuesday 5/17/22
Today is Tuesday, the 17th of May of 2022,
May 17 is the 137th day of the year
228 days remain until the end of the year.
35 days until summer begins
The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:57:52 am
and sunset will be at 8:15:31 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm
The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -1.66 feet
The only high tide of the day will be at 1:34 pm at 4.82 feet
and the final low tide at 6:07 pm at 2.76 feet
The Moon is currently 97.1% visible
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Sunday the 22th of May of 2022 at 11:43 am
Today is…
World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
Today is also…
Feast of ‘Aẓamat in the Baháʼí Faith,
Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas in Galicia, Spain
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
Liberation Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
On this day in history…
1536 – Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn's marriage is annulled.
1792 – The New York Stock Exchange is formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.
1900 – The children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author's sister.
1939 – The Columbia Lions and the Princeton Tigers play in the United States' first televised sporting event, a collegiate baseball game in New York City.
1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.
1974 – Police in Los Angeles raid the Symbionese Liberation Army's headquarters, killing six members, including Camilla Hall.
1977 – Nolan Bushnell opened the first ShowBiz Pizza Place (later renamed Chuck E. Cheese) in San Jose, California.
1983 – The U.S. Department of Energy declassifies documents showing world's largest mercury pollution event in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (ultimately found to be 4.2 million pounds [1.9 kt]), in response to the Appalachian Observer's Freedom of Information Act request.
1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.
2004 – The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…
1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)
1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)
1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)
1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy
1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author (d. 2021)
1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician
1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)
1946 – Udo Lindenberg, German singer-songwriter and drummer
1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer
1956 – Bob Saget, American comedian, actor, and television host (d. 2022)