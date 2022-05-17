Almanac - Tuesday 5/17/22

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of May of 2022,

May 17 is the 137th day of the year

228 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:57:52 am

and sunset will be at 8:15:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm

The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -1.66 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 1:34 pm at 4.82 feet

and the final low tide at 6:07 pm at 2.76 feet

The Moon is currently 97.1% visible

Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Sunday the 22th of May of 2022 at 11:43 am

Today is…

Dinosaur Day

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Mushroom Hunting Day

National Pack Rat Day

National Walnut Day

Pinot Grigio Day

World Hypertension Day

World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Norway

Constitution Day in Nauru

Feast of ‘Aẓamat in the Baháʼí Faith,

Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas in Galicia, Spain

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

Liberation Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Navy Day in Argentina

Norwegian Constitution Day

On this day in history…

1536 – Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn's marriage is annulled.

1792 – The New York Stock Exchange is formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.

1900 – The children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author's sister.

1939 – The Columbia Lions and the Princeton Tigers play in the United States' first televised sporting event, a collegiate baseball game in New York City.

1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.

1974 – Police in Los Angeles raid the Symbionese Liberation Army's headquarters, killing six members, including Camilla Hall.

1977 – Nolan Bushnell opened the first ShowBiz Pizza Place (later renamed Chuck E. Cheese) in San Jose, California.

1983 – The U.S. Department of Energy declassifies documents showing world's largest mercury pollution event in Oak Ridge, Tennessee (ultimately found to be 4.2 million pounds [1.9 kt]), in response to the Appalachian Observer's Freedom of Information Act request.

1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.

2004 – The first legal same-sex marriages in the U.S. are performed in the state of Massachusetts.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)

1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)

1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)

1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy

1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author (d. 2021)

1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1946 – Udo Lindenberg, German singer-songwriter and drummer

1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

1956 – Bob Saget, American comedian, actor, and television host (d. 2022)

1961 – Enya, Irish singer-songwriter and producer