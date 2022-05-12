Almanac - Thursday May 12, 2022

Today is Thursday, 12th of May of 2022

May 12 is the 132nd day of the year

233 days remain until the end of the year

40 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:02:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:12 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:53 am at 1.20 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:37 am at 4.40 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 0.80 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:06 pm at 5.59 feet

We will have a Full Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse in 3 days on Sunday the 15th of May of 2022 at 9:14 pm

Today is…

International Awareness Day

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day

International Nurses Day

Limerick Day

National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

National Nutty Fudge Day

National Odometer Day

On this day in Asian American Pacific Islander history, today is the birthday of…

1895 – Jiddu Krishnamurti, Indian-American philosopher, author, educator, public speaker (d. 1986)

1981 – Kentaro Sato, Japanese-American composer and conductor of choral and orchestral music, as well as music for commercials and video games.

On this day in history…

1933 – President Roosevelt signs legislation creating the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, the predecessor of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.[14]

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.

2017 – The WannaCry ransomware attack impacts over 400,000 computers worldwide, targeting computers of the United Kingdom's National Health Services and Telefónica computers.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)

1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912)

1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1924)

1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (d. 1924)

1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)

1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (d. 2002)

1918 – Mary Kay Ash, American businesswoman, founded Mary Kay Cosmetics (d. 2001)

1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)

1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015)

1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer[39]

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)

1939 – Ron Ziegler, American politician, White House Press Secretary (d. 2003)

1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)

1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor

1963 – Vanessa A. Williams, American actress and producer

1966 – Bebel Gilberto, American-Brazilian singer-songwriter