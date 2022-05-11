Almanac - Wednesday May 11, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 11th of May of 2022,

May 11 is the 131st day of the year

234 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:03:01 am

and sunset will be at 8:10:20 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:40 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:46 am

The first high tide will be at 8:21 am

The next low tide at 2:29 pm

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:27 pm

Today is…

The Moon is currently 74.1 % visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 4 days on Sunday the 15th of May of 2022 at 9:14 pm

Today is…

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

Eat What You Want Day

Hostess CupCake Day

International Receptionists' Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Root Canal Appreciation Day

National Third Shift Workers Day

National Twilight Zone Day

World Ego Awareness Day

World Facility Management Day

Today is also… National Technology Day in India

Statehood Day in Minnesota

Vietnam Human Rights Day

On this day in history…

868 – A copy of the Diamond Sutra is printed in China, making it the oldest known dated printed book.

1894 – Four thousand Pullman Palace Car Company workers go on a wildcat strike.

1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.

1960 – Adolf Eichmann is captured by the Mossad in Argentina.

1963 – Racist bombings in Birmingham, Alabama, disrupt nonviolence in the Birmingham campaign and precipitate a crisis involving federal troops.

1973 – Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg's charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times are dismissed.

1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You share your special day with…

1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1991)

1895 – William Grant Still, American composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (d. 1989)

1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (d. 1985)

1916 – Camilo José Cela, Spanish author and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2002)

1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (d. 2016)

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, English musician