Almanac - Tuesday 5/10/22

Today is Tuesday, the 10th of May of 2022,

May 10 is the 130th day of the year

235 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:03:58 am

and sunset will be at 8:09:26 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:42 pm

The first low tide was at 1:25 am at 2.50 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:21 am at 4.29 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:10 pm at 0.37 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 8:10 pm at 4.92 feet

The Moon is 64.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 6 days on Sunday the 15th of May of 2022 at 9:14 pm

Today is…

Clean Up Your Room Day

National Lipid Day

National Shrimp Day

National Small Business Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

Trust Your Intuition Day

World Lupus Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Maldives

Confederate Memorial Day in North Carolina and South Carolina

Constitution Day in Micronesia

Golden Spike Day in Promontory, Utah

1869 – The First Transcontinental Railroad, linking the eastern and western United States, is completed at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory with the golden spike.

Mother's Day in Guatemala, and Mexico

On this day in history…

1773 – The Parliament of Great Britain passes the Tea Act, designed to save the British East India Company by reducing taxes on its tea and granting it the right to sell tea directly to North America. The legislation leads to the Boston Tea Party.

1774 – Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette become King and Queen of France.

1775 – American Revolutionary War: The Second Continental Congress takes place in Philadelphia.

1824 – The National Gallery in London opens to the public.

1872 – Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for President of the United States.

1908 – Mother's Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia.

1916 – Sailing in the lifeboat James Caird, Ernest Shackleton arrives at South Georgia after a journey of 800 nautical miles from Elephant Island.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover is appointed first Director of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and remains so until his death in 1972.

1933 – Censorship: In Germany, the Nazis stage massive public book burnings.

1940 – World War II: Winston Churchill is appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Neville Chamberlain.

1962 – Marvel Comics publishes the first issue of The Incredible Hulk.

1967 – The Northrop M2-F2 crashes on landing, becoming the inspiration for the novel Cyborg and TV series The Six Million Dollar Man.

1975 – Sony introduces the Betamax videocassette recorder.

1994 – Nelson Mandela is inaugurated as South Africa's first black president.

2013 – One World Trade Center becomes the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

2022 – Queen Elizabeth II misses the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years. It was the first time that a new session of Parliament was opened jointly by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge acting as Counsellors of State.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, American actor, assassin of Abraham Lincoln (d. 1865)

1899 – Fred Astaire, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1902 – David O. Selznick, American director and producer (d. 1965)

1908 – Carl Albert, American lawyer and politician, 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2000)

1909 – Maybelle Carter, American autoharp player (d. 1978)

1915 – Denis Thatcher, English soldier and businessman, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2003)

1916 – Milton Babbitt, American composer and educator (d. 2011)

1918 – T. Berry Brazelton, American pediatrician and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Nancy Walker, American actress, singer, and director (d. 1992)

1926 – Hugo Banzer, Bolivian general and politician, President of Bolivia (d. 2002)

1935 – Larry Williams, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1980)

1940 – Wayne Dyer, American author and educator (d. 2015)

1946 – Donovan, Scottish singer-songwriter

1952 – Sly Dunbar, Jamaican drummer

1955 – Mark David Chapman, American murderer

1957 – Sid Vicious, English singer and bass player (d. 1979)

1958 – Rick Santorum, American lawyer and politician, United States Senator from Pennsylvania

1960 – Bono, Irish singer-songwriter, musician and activist