Almanac - Monday 5/9/22

Today is Monday, the 9th of May of 2022

May 9 is the 129th day of the year

236 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rose at 6:04:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:08:33 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:29 am at 3.00 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:05 am at 4.37 feet

The next low tide at 12:20 pm at 0.28 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:40 pm at 4.65 feet

The Moon is 55.0% visible

It’s the First Quarter moon

We will have both a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 7 days next Sunday the 15th of May of 2022 at 9:14 pm

Today is…

Hurray for Buttons Day

Lost Sock Memorial Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Moscato Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day

Today is also…

Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany (Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan)

1945 – World War II: The final German Instrument of Surrender is signed at the Soviet headquarters in Berlin-Karlshorst.

Victory Day over Nazism in World War II (Ukraine)

Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II. (Guernsey and Jersey)

National Day (Alderney)

Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration. (European Union)

Victory and Peace Day, marks the capture of Shusha (1992) in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and the end of World War II. (Armenia)

On this day in history…

1540 – Hernando de Alarcón sets sail on an expedition to the Gulf of California.

1662 – The figure who later became Mr. Punch makes his first recorded appearance in England.

1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle's Enovid, making Enovid the world's first approved oral contraceptive pill.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.

2017 – US President Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

2020 – The COVID-19 recession causes the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 14.9 percent, its worst rate since the Great Depression.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1800 – John Brown, American activist (d. 1859)

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, American shipbuilder and businessman, founded Kaiser Shipyards (d. 1967)

1918 – Mike Wallace, American journalist, media personality and one-time game show host (d. 2012)

1920 – Richard Adams, English novelist (d. 2016)

1921 – Daniel Berrigan, American priest, poet, and activist (d. 2016)

1921 – Sophie Scholl, German activist (d. 1943)

1924 – Bulat Okudzhava, Russian singer, poet, and author (d. 1997)

1936 – Albert Finney, English actor (d. 2019)

1936 – Glenda Jackson, English actress and politician

1945 – Steve Katz, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Candice Bergen, American actress and producer

1949 – Billy Joel, American singer-songwriter and pianist