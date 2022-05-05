Almanac - Thursday 5/5/22

Today is Thursday, the 5th of May of 2022,

May 5 is the 125th day of the year

240 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:09:02 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:04:56 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:59 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:14 am at 5.39 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:38 am at -0.25 feet

The next high tide at 4:22 pm at 4.20 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:36 pm at 3.41 feet

The Moon is currently 18.8% visible

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 8th of May of 2022 at 5:21 pm

Today is…

Cinco de Mayo

as it was on this day in 1862 – Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day

International Midwives Day

Make-A-Book Day

Museum Lover's Day

Nail Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Hoagie Day

National Silence the Shame Day

Oyster Day

Revenge of the Fifth

Totally Chipotle Day

World Password Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Japan, and South Korea

Cinco de Mayo in Mexico, United States

Constitution Day in Kyrgyzstan

Europe Day

Feast of al-Khadr or Saint George in Palestinian

Indian Arrival Day in Guyana

International Midwives' Day

Liberation Day in Denmark, and the Netherlands

Lusophone Culture Day in the Community of Portuguese Language Countries

Martyrs' Day in Albania

Patriots' Victory Day in Ethiopia

Senior Citizens Day in Palau

Tango no sekku in Japan

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day in Canada and United States

On this day in history…

1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published

1891 – The Music Hall in New York City (later known as Carnegie Hall) has its grand opening and first public performance, with Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor.

1904 – Pitching against the Philadelphia Athletics at the Huntington Avenue Grounds, Cy Young of the Boston Americans throws the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

1941 – Emperor Haile Selassie returns to Addis Ababa; the country commemorates the date as Liberation Day or Patriots' Victory Day.

1961 – Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

1973 – Secretariat wins the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:592⁄5, an as-yet unbeaten record.

1981 – Bobby Sands dies in the Long Kesh prison hospital after 66 days of hunger-striking, aged 27.

1985 – Ronald Reagan visits the military cemetery at Bitburg and the site of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he makes a speech.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1813 – Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (d. 1855)

1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)

1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women's suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)

1890 – Christopher Morley, American journalist and author (d. 1957)

1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)

1903 – James Beard, American chef and author (d. 1985)

1914 – Tyrone Power, American actor (d. 1958)

1925 – Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (d. 1978)

1936 – Sandy Baron, American actor and comedian (d. 2001)

1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter