Almanac - Tuesday 5/3/22

Today is Tuesday, the 3rd of May of 2022,

May 3 is the 123rd day of the year

242 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:11:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:03:07 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:09 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:08 am at 5.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:16 am at -0.52 feet

The next high tide at 2:27 pm at 4.37 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:00 pm at 2.96 feet

The Moon is currently 6.5% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday 8th of May of 2022 at 5:21 pm

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

Eid al-Fitr

Garden Meditation Day

National Chocolate Custard Day

National Concert Day

National Lumpy Rug Day

National Raspberry Popover Day

National SAN Architect Day

National Specially-abled Pets Day

National Teacher Day

National Textiles Day

National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

Paranormal Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

Public Radio Day

Wordsmith Day

World Asthma Day

Today is also…

Constitution Memorial Day in Japan

Constitution Day in Poland

Fiesta de las Cruces in Spain and Hispanic America

Roodmas, or Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross in the Gallican Rite of the Catholic Church

International Sun Day

World Press Freedom Day

On this day in history…

752 – Mayan king Bird Jaguar IV of Yaxchilan in modern-day Chiapas, Mexico, assumes the throne.

1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city after Congress abolishes the Board of Commissioners, the District's founding government. The "City of Washington" is given a mayor-council form of government

1808 – Peninsular War: The Madrid rebels who rose up on May 2 are executed near Príncipe Pío hill.

The Third of May 1808 is the painting by Goya

1913 – Raja Harishchandra, the first full-length Indian feature film, is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry.

1921 – Ireland is partitioned under British law by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, creating Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.

1947 – New post-war Japanese constitution goes into effect.

1948 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Shelley v. Kraemer that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.

1951 – London's Royal Festival Hall opens with the Festival of Britain.

1951 – The United States Senate Committee on Armed Services and United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations begin their closed door hearings into the relief of Douglas MacArthur by U.S. President Harry Truman.

1952 – Lieutenant Colonels Joseph O. Fletcher and William P. Benedict of the United States land a plane at the North Pole.

1952 – The Kentucky Derby is televised nationally for the first time, on the CBS network.

1957 – Walter O'Malley, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, agrees to move the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the "Birmingham campaign" protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the civil rights movement.

1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as "spam") is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher wins the United Kingdom general election. The following day, she becomes the first female British Prime Minister.

2001 – The United States loses its seat on the U.N. Human Rights Commission for the first time since the commission was formed in 1947.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake today with…

1469 – Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian historian and philosopher (d. 1527)

1844 – Richard D'Oyly Carte, English talent agent and composer (d. 1901)

1886 – Marcel Dupré, French organist and composer (d. 1971)

1898 – Septima Poinsette Clark, American educator and activist (d. 1987)

1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978)

1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)

1906 – Mary Astor, American actress (d. 1987)

1910 – Norman Corwin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1912 – Virgil Fox, American organist and composer (d. 1980)

1912 – May Sarton, American poet, novelist and memoirist (d. 1995)

1913 – William Inge, American playwright and novelist (d. 1973)

1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2014)

1920 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, American boxer (d. 1989)

1924 – Yehuda Amichai, German-Israeli author and poet (d. 2000)

1933 – James Brown, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)

1934 – Georges Moustaki, Egyptian-French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1934 – Frankie Valli, American singer and actor

1938 – Napoleon the Fourteenth, American singer, songwriter and record producer (They’re coming to take me away ha ha ho ho he he…)

1951 – Christopher Cross, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Angela Bofill, American singer-songwriter