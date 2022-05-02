Almanac - Monday May 2

Today is Monday, the 2nd of May, 2022

May 2 is the 122nd day of the year;

243 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:12:20 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:02:12 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:39 am at -0.54 feet

The first high tide was at 1:36 pm at 4.47 feet

The next low tide at 6:21 pm at 2.62 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at 12:08 am early tomorrow morning at 5.75 feet.

The Moon is currently 2.6% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon on Sunday the 8th of May of 2022 at 5:21 pm in 7 days

Today is…

Baby Day

Brothers and Sisters Day

Great Lakes Awareness Day

International Scurvy Awareness Day

Melanoma Monday

National Fire Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Play Your Ukulele Day

National Truffle Day

Take a Baby to Lunch Day

World Tuna Day

There is a Romanian village called 2 Mai.

International Harry Potter Day

Today is also…

The last day of the Festival of Ridván in the Baháʼí Faith

Anniversary of the Dos de Mayo Uprising in Madrid, Spain

Birth Anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo in Bhutan

Flag Day in Poland

Indonesia National Education Day

Teachers' Day in Iran

On this day in history…

1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London, England, by printer Robert Barker.

1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.

1945 – World War II: A death march from Dachau to the Austrian border is halted by the segregated, all-Nisei 522nd Field Artillery Battalion of the U.S. Army in southern Bavaria, saving several hundred prisoners.

1952 – A De Havilland Comet makes the first jetliner flight with fare-paying passengers, from London to Johannesburg.

1964 – First ascent of Shishapangma, the fourteenth highest mountain in the world and the lowest of the Eight-thousanders.

1969 – The British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 departs on her maiden voyage to New York City.

1986 – Chernobyl disaster: The City of Chernobyl is evacuated six days after the disaster.

2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI's most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

2012 – A pastel version of The Scream, by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, sells for $120 million in a New York City auction, setting a new world record for a work of art at auction.

1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)

1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)

1754 – Vicente Martín y Soler, Spanish composer (d. 1806)

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Austro-Hungarian Zionist philosopher, journalist and author (d. 1904)

1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)

1892 – Manfred von Richthofen, German captain and pilot (d. 1918)

1903 – Benjamin Spock, American rower, pediatrician, and author (d. 1998)

1921 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1924 – Theodore Bikel, Austrian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2015)

1926 – Gérard D. Levesque, Canadian lawyer and politician, 5th Deputy Premier of Quebec (d. 1993)

1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, English singer and pianist

1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1945 – Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan-American model, actress, and activist

1946 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, American-Canadian wrestler, actor, and producer

1975 – David Beckham, English footballer, coach, and model

2015 – Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, British royal, and fourth in line to the British throne