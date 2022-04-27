Almanac - Wednesday 4/27/22

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of April of 2022

April 27 is the 117th day of the year

248 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:18:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:57:36 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

Solar noon will be at 1:07:54 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:26 am at 1.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:14 am at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 3:20 pm at 0.34 feet

and the next high tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 9:52 pm at 5.72 feet

The Moon is currently 11.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have the New Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 30th of April of 2022 at 1:28 pm

We’ll also have a Partial Solar Eclipse on that day, but it will be best visible in South America and Antarctica

Today is…

Administrative Professionals Day

Babe Ruth Day

Denim Day

International Guide Dog Day

International Noise Awareness Day

Marine Mammal Rescue Day

Matanzas Mule Day

Morse Code Day

National Deskfast Day

National Devil Dog Day

National Prime Rib Day

National Tell a Story Day

Stop Food Waste Day

World Design Day

World Tapir Day

Today is also… Day of Russian Parliamentarism in Russia

Day of the Uprising Against the Occupying Forces in Slovenia

Flag Day in Moldova

Freedom Day in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Sierra Leone from United Kingdom in 1961.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Togo from France in 1960.

King's Day in The Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten

National Veterans' Day in Finland

On this day in history…

395 – Emperor Arcadius marries Aelia Eudoxia, daughter of the Frankish general Flavius Bauto. She becomes one of the more powerful Roman empresses of Late Antiquity.

1667 – Blind and impoverished, John Milton sells Paradise Lost to a printer for £10, so that it could be entered into the Stationers' Register.

1861 – American President Abraham Lincoln suspends the writ of habeas corpus.

1936 – The United Auto Workers (UAW) gains autonomy from the American Federation of Labor.

1967 – Expo 67 officially opens in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with a large opening ceremony broadcast around the world. It opens to the public the next day.

1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.

1986 – The city of Pripyat and surrounding areas are evacuated due to Chernobyl disaster.

1992 – Betty Boothroyd becomes the first woman to be elected Speaker of the British House of Commons in its 700-year history.

1992 – The Russian Federation and 12 other former Soviet republics become members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

2006 – Construction begins on the Freedom Tower (later renamed One World Trade Center) in New York City.

2018 – The Panmunjom Declaration is signed between North and South Korea, officially declaring their intentions to end the Korean conflict.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Mughal empress buried at the Taj Mahal (d. 1631)

1759 – Mary Wollstonecraft, English philosopher, historian, and novelist (d. 1797)

1791 – Samuel Morse, American painter and inventor, co-invented the Morse code (d. 1872)

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, American general and politician, 18th President of the United States (d. 1885)

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1953)

1894 – Nicolas Slonimsky, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1995)

1896 – Rogers Hornsby, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1963)

1898 – Ludwig Bemelmans, Italian-American author and illustrator (d. 1962)

1899 – Walter Lantz, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and actor (d. 1994)

1922 – Jack Klugman, American actor (d. 2012)

1927 – Coretta Scott King, African-American activist and author (d. 2006)

1931 – Igor Oistrakh, Ukrainian violinist and educator (d. 2021)

1932 – Pik Botha, South African lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 8th South African Ambassador to the United States (d. 2018)

1932 – Casey Kasem, American disc jockey, music historian, radio celebrity, and voice actor; co-created American Top 40 (d. 2014)

1939 – Judy Carne, English actress and comedian (d. 2015)

1942 – Ruth Glick, American author

1942 – Jim Keltner, American drummer

1944 – Cuba Gooding Sr., American singer (d. 2017)

1944 – Herb Pedersen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – August Wilson, American author and playwright (d. 2005)

1947 – Ann Peebles, American soul singer-songwriter

1959 – Sheena Easton, Scottish-American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer

1969 – Cory Booker, African-American lawyer and politician

1988 – Lizzo, American singer and rapper