Almanac - Tuesday 4/26/22

Today is Tuesday, the 26th of April of 2022,

April 26 is the 116th day of the year

249 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 6:19:27 am

and sunset will be at 7:56:41 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit was at 1:08:04 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:36 am at 1.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:11 am at 4.93 feet

The next low tide at 2:38 pm at 0.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:20 pm at 5.53 feet

The Moon is currently 19.4% visible

a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 30th of April of 2022 at 1:28 pm

There will also be a Partial Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Alien Day

Audubon Day

Get Organized Day

Hug a Friend Day

Hug an Australian Day

National Dissertation Day

National Help a Horse Day

National Kids and Pets Day

National Pretzel Day

National Richter Scale Day

National Static Cling Day

School Bus Drivers' Day

World Intellectual Property Day

Today is also….

Chernobyl disaster related observances:

Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl tragedy in Belarus

Memorial Day of Radiation Accidents and Catastrophes in Russia

Confederate Memorial Day in Florida

Union Day in Tanzania

On this day in history…

1564 – Playwright William Shakespeare is baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England (date of birth is unknown).

1777 – Sybil Ludington, aged 16, rode 40 miles (64 km) to alert American colonial forces to the approach of the British regular forces

1803 – Thousands of meteor fragments fall from the skies of L'Aigle, France; the event convinces European scientists that meteors exist.

1937 – Spanish Civil War: Guernica, Spain, is bombed by German Luftwaffe.

1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk's polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.

1956 – SS Ideal X, the world's first successful container ship, leaves Port Newark, New Jersey, for Houston, Texas.

1958 – Final run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City after 68 years, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1964 – Tanganyika and Zanzibar merge to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

1981 – Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center performs the world's first human open fetal surgery.

1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

1993 – The Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on mission STS-55 to conduct experiments aboard the Spacelab module.

1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela's African National Congress.

2005 – Cedar Revolution: Under international pressure, Syria withdraws the last of its 14,000 troop military garrison in Lebanon, ending its 29-year military domination of that country (Syrian occupation of Lebanon).

2018 – American comedian Bill Cosby is convicted of sexual assault.

2019 – Marvel Studios' blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame, is released, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous box office record of Avatar.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

121 – Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor (d. 180)

1785 – John James Audubon, French-American ornithologist and painter (d. 1851)

1798 – Eugène Delacroix, French painter and lithographer (d. 1863)

1822 – Frederick Law Olmsted, American journalist and designer, co-designed Central Park (d. 1903)

1886 – Ma Rainey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1939)

1889 – Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1951)

1912 – A. E. van Vogt, Canadian-American author (d. 2000)

1914 – Bernard Malamud, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1986)

1933 – Carol Burnett, American actress, singer, and producer

1938 – Duane Eddy, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1938 – Maurice Williams, American doo-wop/R&B singer-songwriter

1943 – Gary Wright, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1958 – Giancarlo Esposito, American actor, director, and producer

1961 – Joan Chen, Chinese-American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Jet Li, Chinese-Singaporean martial artist, actor, and producer

1965 – Kevin James, American actor and comedian

1970 – Melania Trump, Slovene-American model; 47th First Lady of the United States

1980 – Channing Tatum, American actor and producer

1983 – Jessica Lynch, American soldier