Almanac - Monday 4/25/22

Today is Monday, the 25th of April, 2022

April 25 is the 115th day of the year

250 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:20:42 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:55:46 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:08:14 pm

The first low tide was at 1:37 am at 2.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:00 am at 4.99 feet

The next low tide at 1:50 pm at -0.23 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:45 pm at 5.28 feet

The Moon is 28.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We will have a New Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 30th of April of 2022 at 1:28 pm

We’ll also have a Partial Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Anzac Day

DNA Day

East Meets West Day

Hairstylists Appreciation Day

International Financial Independence Awareness Day

National Crayola Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Plumber's Day

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Red Hat Society Day

World Penguin Day

Today is also…

the Anniversary of the First Cabinet of Kurdish Government in Iraqi Kurdistan

Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga

Arbor Day in Germany

Flag Day on the Faroe Islands

Freedom Day in Portugal

Liberation Day in Italy

Liberation Day in South Georgia

Military Foundation Day in North Korea

Sinai Liberation Day in Egypt

and World Malaria Day

25 April is the name of the 2015 New Zealand film, an animated documentary about the Gallipoli Campaign, a battle in World War I where many Australians and New Zealanders died.

April 25 is also the name of Sports Club in North Korea

On this day in history…

1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1859 – British and French engineers break ground for the Suez Canal.

1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1915 – World War I: The Battle of Gallipoli begins: The invasion of the Turkish Gallipoli Peninsula by British, French, Indian, Newfoundland, Australian and New Zealand troops, begins with landings at Anzac Cove and Cape Helles.

1916 – Anzac Day is commemorated for the first time on the first anniversary of the landing at ANZAC Cove.

1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.

1945 – Elbe Day: United States and Soviet reconnaissance troops meet in Torgau and Strehla along the River Elbe, cutting the Wehrmacht of Nazi Germany in two.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1960 – The United States Navy submarine USS Triton completes the first submerged circumnavigation of the globe.

1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1974 – Carnation Revolution: A leftist military coup in Portugal overthrows the authoritarian-conservative Estado Novo regime and establishes a democratic government.

1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1983 – Pioneer 10 travels beyond Pluto's orbit.

1988 – In Israel, John Demjanjuk is sentenced to death for war crimes committed in World War II.

1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings between 500,000 and 800,000 protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1909 – William Pereira, American architect, designed the Transamerica Pyramid (d. 1985)

1912 – Earl Bostic, African-American saxophonist (d. 1965)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1923 – Albert King, African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist

1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer