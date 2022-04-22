Almanac - Friday 4/22/22

Today is Friday, the 22nd of April, 2022

April 22 is the 112th day of the year

253 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:24:32 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:52:59 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:08:45 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:05 am at 5.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at -0.71 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:11 pm at 4.51 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 3.24 feet

The Moon is currently 61.0% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon early tomorrow morning, Saturday the 23rd of April of 2022 at 4:56 am

Today is…

April Showers Day

Earth Day

Chemists Celebrate the Earth Day

International Mother Earth Day

"In God We Trust" Day

On this day in 1864 – The U.S. Congress passes the Coinage Act of 1864 that permitted the inscription In God We Trust be placed on all coins minted as United States currency.

Day of Silence

Girl Scout Leader Day

National Jelly Bean Day

Today is also…

Fighter Aviation Day as well as Discovery Day in Brazil

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Serbia

From 2018 onwards, a national day of commemoration for the murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence in the United Kingdom

On this day in 1993 – Eighteen-year-old Stephen Lawrence is murdered in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Well Hall, Eltham.

On this day in history…

1876 – The first National League baseball game is played at the Jefferson Street Grounds in Philadelphia.

1889 – At noon, thousands rush to claim land in the Land Rush of 1889. Within hours the cities of Oklahoma City and Guthrie are formed with populations of at least 10,000.

1906 – The 1906 Intercalated Games, now recognized as part of the official Olympic Games, open in Athens.

1954 – Red Scare: Witnesses begin testifying and live television coverage of the Army–McCarthy hearings begins.

1970 – The first Earth Day is celebrated.

1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

2016 – The Paris Agreement is signed, an agreement to help fight global warming.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1658 – Giuseppe Torelli, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1709)

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German anthropologist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1804)

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Russian revolutionary and founder of Soviet Russia (d. 1924)

1884 – Otto Rank, Austrian-American psychologist and academic (d. 1939)

1891 – Nicola Sacco, Italian-American anarchist (d. 1927)

1899 – Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born novelist and critic (d. 1977)

1904 – J. Robert Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1967)

1912 – Kathleen Ferrier, English operatic singer (d. 1953)

1916 – Yehudi Menuhin, American-Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 1999)

1922 – Richard Diebenkorn, American soldier and painter (d. 1993)

1922 – Charles Mingus, American bassist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1979)

1923 – Bettie Page, American model and actress (d. 2008)

1923 – Aaron Spelling, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1935 – Paul Chambers, African-American bassist and composer (d. 1969)

1936 – Glen Campbell, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2017)

1937 – Jack Nicholson, American actor and producer

1937 – Jack Nitzsche, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and conductor (d. 2000)

1943 – Janet Evanovich, American author

1943 – Louise Glück, American poet

1944 – Joshua Rifkin, American conductor and musicologist

1946 – John Waters, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1950 – Peter Frampton, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1957 – Donald Tusk, Polish journalist and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Poland

1990 – Machine Gun Kelly, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor