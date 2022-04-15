Almanac - Friday 4/15/22

Today is Friday, the 15th of April, 2022

April 15 is the 105th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:34:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:33 pm.

Passover 2022 will begin tonight in the evening of Friday, April 15

We will have 13 hours and 12 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:35 am at 0.58 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:41 am at 5.10 feet

The next low tide at 4:36 pm at 0.63 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:57 pm at 5.73 feet

The Moon is currently 98% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow Saturday the 16th of April of 2022 at 11:55 am

The April Moon is called the Full Pink Moon

(play Nick Drake’s Pink Moon)

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

The April Moon can also be called the…

Breaking Ice Moon

Broken Snowshoe Moon

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs

Frog Moon

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing

Moon When the Ducks Come Back

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable Sucker Moon Sugar Maker Moon

Today is…

Anime Day

National American Sign Language Day

Good Friday

Jackie Robinson Day

McDonald's Day

Microvolunteering Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

One Boston Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

World Art Day

Today is also… Day of the Sun in North Korea celebrating the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung

Father Damien Day in Hawaii

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England

Poila Boishakh or Bengali New Year

Tax Day, the official deadline for filing an individual tax return (or requesting an extension). (United States, Philippines)

Universal Day of Culture

On this day in history…

1738 – Serse, an Italian opera by George Frideric Handel, receives its premiere performance in London, England.

1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf, the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut.

1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.

1896 – Closing ceremony of the Games of the I Olympiad in Athens, Greece.

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic sinks in the North Atlantic at 2:20 a.m., two hours and forty minutes after hitting an iceberg. Only 710 of 2,224 passengers and crew on board survive.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

1955 – McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

1989 – Upon Hu Yaobang's death, the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 begin in China.

2013 – Two bombs explode near the finish line at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, killing three people and injuring 264 others.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)

1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)

1688 – Johann Friedrich Fasch, German violinist and composer (d. 1758)

1843 – Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1916)

1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)

1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)

1912 – Kim Il-sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)

1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)

1920 – Thomas Szasz, Hungarian-American psychiatrist and academic (d. 2012)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)

1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)

1933 – David Hamilton, English-French photographer and director (d. 2016)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)

1944 – Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer

1949 – Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author

1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)

1959 – Emma Thompson, English actress, comedian, author, activist and screenwriter

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Alice Braga, Brazilian actress

1990 – Emma Watson, English actress