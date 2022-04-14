Almanac - Thursday 4/14/22

Today is Thursday, the 14th of April, 2022

April 14 is the 104th day of the year

261 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:35:24 am

and sunset will be at 7:45:38 pm. Today we will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:31 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:58 am at 1.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:50 am at 5.08 feet

and the next low tide will be at 4:04 pm at 0.33 feet

and the next high tide at 10:30 pm at 5.43 feetMoon: 93.6%

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 2 days the 16th of April of 2022 at 11:55 am

The April Moon is called The Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

The moon can also be called the….

Breaking Ice Moon

Broken Snowshoe Moon Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs Frog Moon Moon of the Red Grass Appearing Moon When the Ducks Come Back Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable Sucker Moon Sugar Maker Moon

Today is…

Children With Alopecia Day

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Ex-Spouse Day

International Moment of Laughter Day

Look up at the Sky Day

Maundy Thursday

National Dolphin Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists' Assistant Day

Reach as High as You Can Day

Support Teen Literature Day

Today is also…

Ambedkar Jayanti in India

Black Day in South Korea

Commemoration of Anfal Genocide Against the Kurds in Iraqi Kurdistan

Day of Mologa in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia

Day of the Georgian language in Georgia

Dhivehi Language Day in The Maldives

N'Ko Alphabet Day for Mande speakers

Pan American Day in several countries in The Americas

South and Southeast Asian New Year, celebrated on the sidereal vernal equinox. (see also April 13):

Assamese New Year, or Bohag Bihu (India's Assam Valley)

Bengali New Year, or Pohela Boishakh (Bangladesh and India's West Bengal state)

Burmese New Year, or Thingyan (Myanmar)

Hindu and Sikh New Year, or Vaisakhi (Punjab region)

Khmer New Year, or Chol Chnam Thmey (Cambodia)

Lao New Year, or Pi Mai Lao (Laos)

Mahl New Year, or Alathu Aharudhuvas (Maldives and India's Lakshadweep and Kerala state)

Maithili New Year, or Jude Sheetal (Mithila region)

Malayali New Year, or Vishu (India's Kerala state)

Nepali New Year, or Navabarsha / Vaishak Ek (Nepal)

Oriya/Odia New Year, or Pana Sankranti (India's Odisha state)

Sinhalese New Year, or Aluth Avurudhu (Sri Lanka)

Tamil New Year, or Puthandu (India's Tamil Nadu state)

Thai New Year, or Songkran, celebrated from 13 to 15 April (Thailand)

Tuluva New Year, or Bisu (India's Karnataka state)

The first day of Takayama Spring Festival (Takayama, Gifu, Japan)

Youth Day in Angola

On this day in history…

1561 – A celestial phenomenon is reported over Nuremberg, described as an aerial battle.

1775 – The first abolition society in North America is established. The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion. For this, he is remembered as the first national hero of Barbados.

1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln lives till the following day

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 23:40 (sinks morning of April 15th).

1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.

2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.

…and of today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1866 – Anne Sullivan, American educator (d. 1936)

1904 – John Gielgud, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2000)

1906 – Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian king (d. 1975)

1907 – François Duvalier, Haitian physician and politician, 40th President of Haiti (d. 1971

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician

1936 – Frank Serpico, American-Italian soldier, police officer and lecturer

1940 – Julie Christie, English actress and activist

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress and producer