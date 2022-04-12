Almanac - Tuesday 4/12/22

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of April, 2022

April 12 is the 102nd day of the year

263 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:38:14 am

and sunset will be at 7:43:47 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:11:00 pm.

the first low tide was at 2:43 am at 2.29 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:04 am at 4.86 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:53 pm at 0.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach 9:39 pm at 4.89 feet

The Moon is currently 79.5% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 16th of April of 2022 at 11:55 am

Today is…

Big Wind Day

Drop Everything and Read Day

Education and Sharing Day

Holy Tuesday

International Be Kind To Lawyers Day

International Day for Street Children

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Library Workers Day

National Licorice Day

National Only Child Day

Russian Cosmonaut Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Bolivia)

Commemoration of first human in space by Yuri Gagarin:

Cosmonautics Day (Russia)

International Day of Human Space Flight

Yuri's Night (International observance)

Halifax Day (North Carolina)

On this day in history…

1900 – One day after its enactment by the Congress, President William McKinley signs the Foraker Act into law, giving Puerto Rico limited self-rule.

1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

1983 – Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.[8]

1990 – Jim Gary's "Twentieth Century Dinosaurs" exhibition opens at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. He is the only sculptor ever invited to present a solo exhibition there.

1992 – The Euro Disney Resort officially opens with its theme park Euro Disneyland; the resort and its park's name are subsequently changed to Disneyland Paris.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving "intentionally false statements" in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1883 – Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

1898 – Lily Pons, French-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1912 – Hound Dog Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916 – Beverly Cleary, American author (d. 2021)

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

1937 – Dennis Banks, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American pianist, composer, and bandleader

1942 – Jacob Zuma, South African politician, 4th President of South Africa

1947 – Tom Clancy, American historian and author (d. 2013)[29]

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1949 – Scott Turow, American lawyer and author[30]

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1952 – Gary Soto, American poet, novelist, and memoirist

1957 – Vince Gill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Tama Janowitz, American novelist and short story writer

1965 – Amy Ray, American folk-rock singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1981 – Tulsi Gabbard, American politician

1994 – Isabelle Drummond, Brazilian actress and singer

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

