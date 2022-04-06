Almanac - Wednesday 4/6/22

Today Wednesday, the 6th of April of 2022,

April 6 is the 96th day of the year

76 days until summer begins

269 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rises at 6:46:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:38:18 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:37 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:57 am at 5.37 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:14 am at 0.21 feet

The next high tide at 4:41 pm at 3.99 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:59 pm at 3.19 feet

The Moon is currently 25% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm

Today is…

Army Day

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Day

Drowsy Drivers Awareness Day

Fresh Tomato Day

Global Day of the Engineer

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Jump Over Things Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Day of Hope

National Siamese Cat Day

National Student Athlete Day

National Tartan Day

National Twinkie Day

New Beer's Eve

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Plan Your Epitaph Day

Teflon Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

World Table Tennis Day

Today is also…

Chakri Day, commemorating the establishment of the Chakri dynasty in Thailand

National Fisherman Day in Indonesia

International Asexuality Day

On this day in History…

1320 – The Scots reaffirm their independence by signing the Declaration of Arbroath.

1712 – The New York Slave Revolt of 1712 begins near Broadway.

1808 – John Jacob Astor incorporates the American Fur Company, that would eventually make him America's first millionaire.

1896 – In Athens, the opening of the first modern Olympic Games is celebrated, 1,500 years after the original games are banned by Roman emperor Theodosius I.

1909 – Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first people to reach the North Pole; Peary's claim has been disputed because of failings in his navigational ability.

1926 – Varney Airlines makes its first commercial flight (Varney is the root company of United Airlines).

1929 – Huey P. Long, Governor of Louisiana, is impeached by the Louisiana House of Representatives.

1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, "With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire."[6]

1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented for theatrical achievement.

1965 – Launch of Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit.

1968 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins the Liberal Party leadership election, and becomes Prime Minister of Canada soon afterward.

1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter.

1994 – The Rwandan genocide begins when the aircraft carrying Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira is shot down.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1135 – Maimonides, Jewish philosopher, Torah scholar, physician and astronomer (March 30 also proposed, d. 1204)

1671 – Jean-Baptiste Rousseau, French poet and playwright (d. 1741)

1826 – Gustave Moreau, French painter and academic (d. 1898)

1926 – Sergio Franchi, Italian-American singer and actor (d. 1990)

1926 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical minister and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2014)

1926 – Randy Weston, American jazz pianist and composer (d. 2018)

1927 – Gerry Mulligan, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1996)

1929 – André Previn, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1931 – Ram Dass, American author and educator (d. 2019)

1931 – Ivan Dixon, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1937 – Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, American actor, singer, and writer

1941 – Phil Austin, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1941 – Gheorghe Zamfir, Romanian flute player and composer

1956 – Michele Bachmann, American lawyer and politician

1958 – Graeme Base, Australian author and illustrator

1969 – Paul Rudd, American actor