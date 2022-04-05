Almanac - Tuesday 4/5/22

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of April, 2022

April 5 is the 95th day of the year

270 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun is rising now at 6:48:26 am

and sunset will be at 7:37:23 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:54 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:25 am at 5.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:25 am at 0.08 feet

and the next high tide at 3:26 pm at 4.14 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:09 pm at 2.80 feet

The Moon is 17.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm

Today is…

Bell Bottoms Day

First Contact Day

Go for Broke Day

National Caramel Day

National Dandelion day

National Deep Dish Pizza Day

National Flash Drive Day

National Raisin and Spice Bar Day

Read a Road Map Day

Today is also…

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

Children's Day in the Palestinian territories

Sikmogil in South Korea

National Maritime Day is observed in India, in commemoration of the first voyage of SS Loyalty of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. in 1919.

Accelerate ACL* Awareness Among Young Women Day

*An ACL injury is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate (KROO-she-ate) ligament (ACL) — one of the strong bands of tissue that help connect your thigh bone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia)

On this day in history…

1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.

1922 – The American Birth Control League, forerunner of Planned Parenthood, is incorporated.

1933 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs two executive orders: 6101 to establish the Civilian Conservation Corps, and 6102 "forbidding the Hoarding of Gold Coin, Gold Bullion, and Gold Certificates" by U.S. citizens.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1856 – Booker T. Washington, African-American educator, essayist and historian (d. 1915)

1882 – Natalia Sedova, 2nd wife of Leon Trotsky (d. 1962)

1900 – Spencer Tracy, American actor (d. 1967)

1902 – Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Russian-American rabbi (d. 1994)

1908 – Bette Davis, American actress (d. 1989)

1908 – Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor and manager (d. 1989)

1916 – Gregory Peck, American actor, political activist, and producer (d. 2003)

1923 – Ernest Mandel, German-born Belgian Marxist economist, Trotskyist activist and theorist (d. 1995)

1923 – Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, Vietnamese general and politician, 5th President of South Vietnam (d. 2001)

1933 – Frank Gorshin, American actor (d. 2005)

1934 – Stanley Turrentine, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2000)

1937 – Colin Powell, American general and politician, 65th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1941 – Dave Swarbrick, English singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2016)

1948 – Dave Holland, English drummer (d. 2018)

1954 – Peter Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Paula Cole, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1973 – Pharrell Williams, American singer, songwriter and rapper