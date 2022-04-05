Almanac - Tuesday 4/5/22
Today is Tuesday, the 5th of April, 2022
April 5 is the 95th day of the year
270 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun is rising now at 6:48:26 am
and sunset will be at 7:37:23 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:12:54 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:25 am at 5.55 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:25 am at 0.08 feet
and the next high tide at 3:26 pm at 4.14 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:09 pm at 2.80 feet
The Moon is 17.1% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm
Today is…
National Raisin and Spice Bar Day
Today is also…
Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action
Children's Day in the Palestinian territories
National Maritime Day is observed in India, in commemoration of the first voyage of SS Loyalty of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. in 1919.
Accelerate ACL* Awareness Among Young Women Day
*An ACL injury is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate (KROO-she-ate) ligament (ACL) — one of the strong bands of tissue that help connect your thigh bone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia)
On this day in history…
1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.
1922 – The American Birth Control League, forerunner of Planned Parenthood, is incorporated.
1933 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs two executive orders: 6101 to establish the Civilian Conservation Corps, and 6102 "forbidding the Hoarding of Gold Coin, Gold Bullion, and Gold Certificates" by U.S. citizens.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…
1856 – Booker T. Washington, African-American educator, essayist and historian (d. 1915)
1882 – Natalia Sedova, 2nd wife of Leon Trotsky (d. 1962)
1900 – Spencer Tracy, American actor (d. 1967)
1902 – Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Russian-American rabbi (d. 1994)
1908 – Bette Davis, American actress (d. 1989)
1908 – Herbert von Karajan, Austrian conductor and manager (d. 1989)
1916 – Gregory Peck, American actor, political activist, and producer (d. 2003)
1923 – Ernest Mandel, German-born Belgian Marxist economist, Trotskyist activist and theorist (d. 1995)
1923 – Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, Vietnamese general and politician, 5th President of South Vietnam (d. 2001)
1933 – Frank Gorshin, American actor (d. 2005)
1934 – Stanley Turrentine, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2000)
1937 – Colin Powell, American general and politician, 65th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)
1941 – Dave Swarbrick, English singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2016)
1948 – Dave Holland, English drummer (d. 2018)
1954 – Peter Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Paula Cole, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1973 – Pharrell Williams, American singer, songwriter and rapper