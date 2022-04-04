Almanac - Monday 4/4/22

Today is Monday, the 4th of April, 2022

April 4 is the 94th day of the year

271 days remain until the end of the year.

On the Roman calendar, this was known as the day before the nones of April (Latin: Prid. Non. Apr.).

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:49:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:28 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:11 pm.

the first high tide will be at 12:57 am at 5.68 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:43 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide at 2:24 pm at 4.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:29 pm at 2.32 feet

The Moon is 10.4% visible

A Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm

Today is…

404 Day

Hug a Newsperson Day

International Carrot Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National Fun Day

Sweet Potato Day

Tell a Lie Day

Vitamin C Day

Walk Around Things Day

World Rat Day

Today is also…

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

Children's Day in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Senegal from France (1960).

Peace Day in Angola

One of the possible days for Qingming Festival.

On this day in history…

1147 – Moscow is mentioned for the first time in the historical record, when it is named as a meeting place for two princes.

1818 – The United States Congress, affirming the Second Continental Congress, adopts the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (20 at that time).

1841 – William Henry Harrison dies of pneumonia, becoming the first President of the United States to die in office, and setting the record for the briefest administration. Vice President John Tyler succeeds Harrison as President.

1887 – Argonia, Kansas elects Susanna M. Salter as the first female mayor in the United States.

1949 – Cold War: Twelve nations sign the North Atlantic Treaty creating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1958 – The CND peace symbol is displayed in public for the first time in London.

1960 – France agrees to grant independence to the Mali Federation, a union of Senegal and French Sudan.

1964 – The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

1967 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech in New York City's Riverside Church.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

1969 – Dr. Denton Cooley implants the first temporary artificial heart.

1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.

1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan calls for an international ban on chemical weapons.

2002 – The MPLA government of Angola and UNITA rebels sign a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War.

2020 – China holds a national day of mourning for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease outbreak.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1640 – Gaspar Sanz, Spanish guitarist, composer, and priest (d. 1710)

1802 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (d. 1887)

1906 – John Cameron Swayze, American journalist (d. 1995)

1913 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1914 – Marguerite Duras, French novelist, screenwriter, and director (d. 1996)

1922 – Elmer Bernstein, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1928 – Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)

1932 – Clive Davis, American record producer, founded Arista Records and J Records

1939 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer, and singer (d. 2018)

1948 – Abdullah Öcalan, Turkish activist

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor (d. 2008)