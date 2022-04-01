Almanac - Friday 4/1/22

Today is Friday, 1st of April, 2022

April 1 is the 91st day of the year

274 days remain until the end of the year.

It is the first day of the second quarter of the year,

and the midway point of the first half of the year.

81 days until summer begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:54:25 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:44 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:04 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:43 am at 0.45 feet

The only high tide today will be at 11:51 am at 5.23 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:20 pm at 0.66 feet

The Moon is 0.1% visible

It’s a New Moon

Ramadan begins at Sundown tonight

Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm

Today is…

April Fools' Day

Boomer Bonus Day

Fossil Fools Day

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

International Edible Book Festival

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

National Atheist's Day

National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day

National Love for our Children Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

National Trombone Players Day

National Walk to Work Day

Poetry and the Creative Mind Day

Reading is Funny Day

Sorry Charlie Day

St. Stupid's Day

Student Government Day

US Air Force Academy Day

Today is also…

Iranian Islamic Republic Day

Veneralia in Ancient Rome

Odisha Day in Odisha, India

Arbor Day in Tanzania

Civil Service Day in Thailand

Cyprus National Day in Cyprus

Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year

On this day in history…

33 – According to one historian's account, Jesus Christ's Last Supper is held.

1948 – Faroe Islands gain autonomy from Denmark.

1960 – The TIROS-1 satellite transmits the first television picture from space.

1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.

1973 – Project Tiger, a tiger conservation project, is launched in the Jim Corbett National Park, India.

1977 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc

1989 – Margaret Thatcher's new local government tax, the Community Charge (commonly known as the "poll tax"), is introduced in Scotland.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.

2001 – Former President of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milošević surrenders to police special forces, to be tried on war crimes charges.

2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.

2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with...

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)

1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)

1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)

1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)

1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)

1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (d. 1997)

1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (d. 2004)

1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)

1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-born novelist, poet, and playwright

1929 – Jane Powell, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2021)

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)

1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host

1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress

1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)

1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic

1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic

1949 – Paul Manafort, American lobbyist, political consultant, and convicted felon

1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)

1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1952 – Annette O'Toole, American actress

1955 – Don Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster

1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer

1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author

1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor

1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer

