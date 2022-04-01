Almanac - Friday 4/1/22
Today is Friday, 1st of April, 2022
April 1 is the 91st day of the year
274 days remain until the end of the year.
It is the first day of the second quarter of the year,
and the midway point of the first half of the year.
81 days until summer begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:54:25 am
and sunset will be at 7:33:44 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:14:04 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:43 am at 0.45 feet
The only high tide today will be at 11:51 am at 5.23 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:20 pm at 0.66 feet
The Moon is 0.1% visible
It’s a New Moon
Ramadan begins at Sundown tonight
Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm
Today is…
International Edible Book Festival
National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day
National Love for our Children Day
Poetry and the Creative Mind Day
Today is also…
Odisha Day in Odisha, India
Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year
On this day in history…
33 – According to one historian's account, Jesus Christ's Last Supper is held.
1948 – Faroe Islands gain autonomy from Denmark.
1960 – The TIROS-1 satellite transmits the first television picture from space.
1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.
1973 – Project Tiger, a tiger conservation project, is launched in the Jim Corbett National Park, India.
1977 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc
1989 – Margaret Thatcher's new local government tax, the Community Charge (commonly known as the "poll tax"), is introduced in Scotland.
1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.
1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.
2001 – Former President of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milošević surrenders to police special forces, to be tried on war crimes charges.
2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.
2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.
and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with...
1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)
1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)
1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)
1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)
1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)
1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (d. 1997)
1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (d. 2004)
1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)
1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)
1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-born novelist, poet, and playwright
1929 – Jane Powell, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2021)
1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)
1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host
1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress
1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)
1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic
1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic
1949 – Paul Manafort, American lobbyist, political consultant, and convicted felon
1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)
1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
1952 – Annette O'Toole, American actress
1955 – Don Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster
1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer
1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author
1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor
1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer