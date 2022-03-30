Almanac - Wednesday 3/30/22

Today is Wednesday, 30th of March of 2022,

March 30 is the 89th day of the year

276 days remain until the end of the year.

8* days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:57:26 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:31:54 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:40 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:18 am at 1.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 5.65 feet

The next low tide at 4:35 pm at -0.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:07 pm at 5.59 feet

The Moon is currently 3.8% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 31th of March of 2022 at 11:24 pm

Today is…

Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day

Manatee Appreciation Day

National Doctors Day

National I am in Control Day

National Little Red Wagon Day

National Virtual Vacation Day

Pencil Day

Take a Walk in the Park Day

Turkey Neck Soup Day

World Bipolar Day

Today is also… Land Day in Palestine

Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day in Trinidad and Tobago

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

Today’s Women’s Herstory birthdays…

Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born today in 1839. A former slave, Bowser served as a undercover agent for Ulysses S. Grant by working as a servant in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. With the racial prejudice of the day, the assumption that slaves were illiterate and not intelligent, and the way slave servants were trained to seem invisible, Mary was able to glean considerable military intelligence by simply doing her job.

1820 – Anna Sewell, English author (d. 1878)

1863 – Mary Calkins, American philosopher and psychologist (d. 1930)

1882 – Melanie Klein, Austrian-English psychologist and author (d. 1960)

1902 – Brooke Astor, American socialite and philanthropist (d. 2007)

1903 – Joy Ridderhof, American missionary (d. 1984)

1949 – Liza Frulla, Canadian talk show host and politician, 3rd Minister of Canadian Heritage

1949 – Dana Gillespie, English singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Naomi Sims, American model and author (d. 2009)

1950 – Janet Browne, English-American historian and academic

1957 – Marie-Christine Koundja, Chadian author and diplomat[17]

1959 – Martina Cole, English television host and author

1960 – Laurie Graham, Canadian skier

1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Julie Richardson, New Zealand tennis player

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter[19]

1979 – Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1984 – Samantha Stosur, Australian tennis player

1988 – Larisa Yurkiw, Canadian alpine skier

1993 – Anitta, Brazilian singer and entertainer

Also on this day in history….

1842 – Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.

1856 – The Treaty of Paris is signed, ending the Crimean War.

1959 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.

1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.; three others are wounded in the same incident.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1135 – Maimonides, Spanish rabbi and philosopher (April 6 also proposed, d. 1204)

1844 – Paul Verlaine, French poet (d. 1896)

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890)

1880 – Seán O'Casey, Irish dramatist, playwright, and memoirist (d. 1964)

1895 – Jean Giono, French author and poet (d. 1970)

1913 – Frankie Laine, American singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1914 – Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)

1919 – McGeorge Bundy, American intelligence officer and diplomat, 6th United States National Security Advisor (d. 1996)

1930 – John Astin, American actor

1930 – Rolf Harris, Australian singer-songwriter

1937 – Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1941 – Graeme Edge, English singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2021)[16]

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor

1956 – Paul Reiser, American actor and comedian

1962 – MC Hammer, American rapper and actor