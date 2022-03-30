Almanac - Wednesday 3/30/22
Today is Wednesday, 30th of March of 2022,
March 30 is the 89th day of the year
276 days remain until the end of the year.
8* days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:57:26 am
and the sun will set this evening at 7:31:54 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 1:14:40 pm.
The first low tide was at 4:18 am at 1.27 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 5.65 feet
The next low tide at 4:35 pm at -0.21 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:07 pm at 5.59 feet
The Moon is currently 3.8% visible
We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 31th of March of 2022 at 11:24 pm
Today is…
Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day
Today is also… Land Day in Palestine
Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day in Trinidad and Tobago
School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain
Today’s Women’s Herstory birthdays…
Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born today in 1839. A former slave, Bowser served as a undercover agent for Ulysses S. Grant by working as a servant in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. With the racial prejudice of the day, the assumption that slaves were illiterate and not intelligent, and the way slave servants were trained to seem invisible, Mary was able to glean considerable military intelligence by simply doing her job.
1820 – Anna Sewell, English author (d. 1878)
1863 – Mary Calkins, American philosopher and psychologist (d. 1930)
1882 – Melanie Klein, Austrian-English psychologist and author (d. 1960)
1902 – Brooke Astor, American socialite and philanthropist (d. 2007)
1903 – Joy Ridderhof, American missionary (d. 1984)
1949 – Liza Frulla, Canadian talk show host and politician, 3rd Minister of Canadian Heritage
1949 – Dana Gillespie, English singer-songwriter and actress
1949 – Naomi Sims, American model and author (d. 2009)
1950 – Janet Browne, English-American historian and academic
1957 – Marie-Christine Koundja, Chadian author and diplomat[17]
1959 – Martina Cole, English television host and author
1960 – Laurie Graham, Canadian skier
1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1967 – Julie Richardson, New Zealand tennis player
1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter[19]
1979 – Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1984 – Samantha Stosur, Australian tennis player
1988 – Larisa Yurkiw, Canadian alpine skier
1993 – Anitta, Brazilian singer and entertainer
Also on this day in history….
1842 – Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.
1856 – The Treaty of Paris is signed, ending the Crimean War.
1959 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.
1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.; three others are wounded in the same incident.
Today’s birthday’s include…
1135 – Maimonides, Spanish rabbi and philosopher (April 6 also proposed, d. 1204)
1844 – Paul Verlaine, French poet (d. 1896)
1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890)
1880 – Seán O'Casey, Irish dramatist, playwright, and memoirist (d. 1964)
1895 – Jean Giono, French author and poet (d. 1970)
1913 – Frankie Laine, American singer-songwriter (d. 2007)
1914 – Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)
1919 – McGeorge Bundy, American intelligence officer and diplomat, 6th United States National Security Advisor (d. 1996)
1930 – John Astin, American actor
1930 – Rolf Harris, Australian singer-songwriter
1937 – Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1941 – Graeme Edge, English singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2021)[16]
1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor
1956 – Paul Reiser, American actor and comedian
1962 – MC Hammer, American rapper and actor