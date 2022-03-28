Almanac - 3/28/22
Today is Monday, the 28th of March, 2022,
March 28 is the 87th day of the year
278 days remain until the end of the year.
85 days until summer begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:00:28 am
and sunset will be at 7:30:04 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:15:16 pm.
The first low tide will be at 2:38 am at 2.38 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:17 am at 5. 71 feet
The next low tide at 3:13 pm at -0.58 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:02 pm at 5.22 feet
The Moon is currently 16.3 % visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 31th of March of 2022 at 11:24 pm
Today is…
National Black Forest Cake Day
National Something On a Stick Day
Today is also…
Serfs Emancipation Day in Tibet
Teachers' Day in the Czech Republic and Slovakia
Women’s Herstory birthdays today…
Clara Lemlich, a Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, was born today in 1886. She was a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909.
1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)
1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688
1895 – Ángela Ruiz Robles, Spanish teacher, writer and inventor, pioneer of the electronic book (d. 1975)
1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)
1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)
1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)
1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)
1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)
1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)
1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)
1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)
1930 – Elizabeth Bainbridge, English soprano
1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020
1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress
1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress
1953 – Rosemary Ashe, British actress and singer
1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress
1956 – Susan Ershler, American mountaineer and author
1958 – Elisabeth Andreassen, Swedish-Norwegian singer
1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica
1959 – Chiaki Morosawa, Japanese anime screenwriter (d. 2016)
1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician
1966 – Cheryl James, American rapper and actress
1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)
1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author
1971 – Christianne Meneses Jacobs, Nicaraguan-American journalist and educator
1971 – Orfeh, American singer, songwriter and actress
1975 – Kate Gosselin, American television personality
1975 – Shanna Moakler, American model
1977 – Lauren Weisberger, American author
1981 – Lindsay Frimodt, American fashion model
1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress
1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress
1986 – Barbora Strýcová, Czech tennis player
1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater
1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model
1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player
1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player
Also on this day in history…
1854 – Crimean War: France and Britain declare war on Russia
1969 – Greek poet and Nobel Prize laureate Giorgos Seferis makes a famous statement on the BBC World Service opposing the junta in Greece.
1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.
1990 – United States President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.
Other birthdays today include…
1836 – Frederick Pabst, German-American brewer, founded the Pabst Brewing Company (d. 1904)
1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)
1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)
1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)
1907 – Irving Paul Lazar, American lawyer and talent agent (d. 1993)
1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)
1914 – Edmund Muskie, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)
1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)
1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; 10th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017
1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer, politician, journalist and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission
1944 – Rick Barry, American basketball player and sportscaster