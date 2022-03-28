Almanac - 3/28/22

Today is Monday, the 28th of March, 2022,

Women’s Herstory birthdays today…

Clara Lemlich, a Jewish immigrant from the Ukraine, labor activist, suffragist, and consumer advocate, was born today in 1886. She was a leader of the Uprising of 20,000, a labor strike of shirtwaist workers in New York’s garment industry in 1909.

1515 – Teresa of Ávila, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1582)

1613 – Empress Dowager Xiaozhuang of China (d. 1688

1895 – Ángela Ruiz Robles, Spanish teacher, writer and inventor, pioneer of the electronic book (d. 1975)

1902 – Flora Robson, English actress (d. 1984)

1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996)

1906 – Dorothy Knowles, South African-English author, fencer and academic (d. 2010)

1910 – Ingrid of Sweden, Queen of Denmark (d. 2000)

1912 – Marina Raskova, Russian pilot and navigator (d. 1943)

1919 – Eileen Crofton, British physician and author (d. 2010)

1922 – Grace Hartigan, American painter and educator (d. 2008)

1925 – Dorothy DeBorba, American child actress (d. 2010)

1930 – Elizabeth Bainbridge, English soprano

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, American actress (d. 2020

1948 – Janice Lynde, American actress

1948 – Dianne Wiest, American actress

1953 – Rosemary Ashe, British actress and singer

1955 – Reba McEntire, American singer-songwriter and actress

1956 – Susan Ershler, American mountaineer and author

1958 – Elisabeth Andreassen, Swedish-Norwegian singer

1959 – Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica

1959 – Chiaki Morosawa, Japanese anime screenwriter (d. 2016)

1964 – Karen Lumley, English politician

1966 – Cheryl James, American rapper and actress

1968 – Iris Chang, Chinese-American journalist and author (d. 2004)

1970 – Jennifer Weiner, American journalist and author

1971 – Christianne Meneses Jacobs, Nicaraguan-American journalist and educator

1971 – Orfeh, American singer, songwriter and actress

1975 – Kate Gosselin, American television personality

1975 – Shanna Moakler, American model

1977 – Lauren Weisberger, American author

1981 – Lindsay Frimodt, American fashion model

1981 – Julia Stiles, American actress

1986 – Lady Gaga, American singer-songwriter and actress

1986 – Barbora Strýcová, Czech tennis player

1989 – Mira Leung, Canadian figure skater

1990 – Laura Harrier, American actress and model

1991 – Lisa-Maria Moser, Austrian tennis player

1991 – Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian ice hockey player

Also on this day in history…

1854 – Crimean War: France and Britain declare war on Russia

1969 – Greek poet and Nobel Prize laureate Giorgos Seferis makes a famous statement on the BBC World Service opposing the junta in Greece.

1979 – A coolant leak at the Three Mile Island's Unit 2 nuclear reactor outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania leads to the core overheating and a partial meltdown.

1990 – United States President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.

Other birthdays today include…

1836 – Frederick Pabst, German-American brewer, founded the Pabst Brewing Company (d. 1904)

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1936)

1890 – Paul Whiteman, American violinist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1967)

1903 – Rudolf Serkin, Czech-American pianist and educator (d. 1991)

1907 – Irving Paul Lazar, American lawyer and talent agent (d. 1993)

1909 – Nelson Algren, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1981)

1914 – Edmund Muskie, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 58th United States Secretary of State (d. 1996)

1923 – Thad Jones, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1986)

1928 – Zbigniew Brzezinski, Polish-American political activist and analyst; 10th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2017

1936 – Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer, politician, journalist and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate

1942 – Neil Kinnock, Welsh politician, Vice-President of the European Commission

1944 – Rick Barry, American basketball player and sportscaster