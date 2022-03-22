Almanac - Tuesday 3/22/22

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of March, 2022

March 22 is the 81st day of the year

284 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:24:33 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:17:05 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:50 am at 6.00 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:38 am at -0.14 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:22 pm at 4.30 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:16 pm at 2.37 feet

The Moon is 79.5% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Thursday the 24th of March of 2022 at 10:37 pm

Today is…

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

As Young as You Feel Day

Gryffindor Pride Day

International Day of the Seal

National Agriculture Day

National Bavarian Crêpes Day

National Goof-off Day

National Sing Out Day

World Water Day

Today is also…

Bihar Day in Bihar, India

Emancipation Day or Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud in Puerto Rico

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1638 – Anne Hutchinson is expelled from Massachusetts Bay Colony for religious dissent.

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, became the youngest women's World Figure Skating Champion. She was just 14 years and 9 months old.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

1997 -- Dominique De Menil, collector of modern art, medieval art and tribal artifacts, escaped Paris with her children and settled in Houston around 1942, strong supporter of civil rights, created Carter-Menil Human Rights Foundation with former President Jimmy Carter (d. 2022)

1899 -- Ruth Page, began ballet in 1919, first American to be accepted into the Ballets Russes, first masterpiece as choreographer was “Frankie and Johnny” (1938), combined opera and ballet in a school for young dancers (d. 1991)

1519 – Catherine Brandon, Duchess of Suffolk, English noblewoman (d. 1580)

1615 – Katherine Jones, Viscountess Ranelagh, British scientist (d. 1691)

1808 – Caroline Norton, English feminist, social reformer, and author (d. 1877)

1855 – Dorothy Tennant, British painter (d. 1926)

1884 – Lyda Borelli, Italian actress (d. 1959)

1899 – Ruth Page, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 1991)

1901 – Greta Kempton, Austrian-American painter (d. 1991)

1902 – Madeleine Milhaud, French actress and composer (d. 2008)

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Canadian author and educator (d. 1983)

1912 – Agnes Martin, Canadian-American painter and educator (d. 2004)

1917 – Virginia Grey, American actress (d. 2004)

1920 – Fanny Waterman, English pianist and educator, founded the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition (d. 2020)

1928 – Carrie Donovan, American journalist (d. 2001)

1934 – May Britt, Swedish actress

1934 – Sheila Cameron, English lawyer and judge

1935 – Galina Gavrilovna Korchuganova, Russian-born Soviet test pilot and aerobatics champion (d. 2004)

1935 – Lea Pericoli, Italian tennis player and journalist

1946 – Rivka Golani, Israeli viola player and composer

1949 – Fanny Ardant, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1955 – Lena Olin, Swedish actress

1956 – Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg (born María Teresa Mestre y Batista)

1957 – Stephanie Mills, American actress and singer

1963 – Deborah Bull, English ballerina

1963 – Susan Ann Sulley, English pop singer

1966 – Pia Cayetano, Filipino lawyer and politician

1973 – Beverley Knight, English singer-songwriter and producer

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, American actress and producer

Also on this day in history…

1765 – The British Parliament passes the Stamp Act that introduces a tax to be levied directly on its American colonies.

1794 – The Slave Trade Act of 1794 bans the export of slaves from the United States, and prohibits American citizens from outfitting a ship for the purpose of importing slaves

1871 – In North Carolina, William Woods Holden becomes the first governor of a U.S. state to be removed from office by impeachment.

1873 – The Spanish National Assembly abolishes slavery in Puerto Rico.

1894 – The Stanley Cup ice hockey competition is held for the first time, in Montreal, Canada.

1895 – Before the Société pour L'Encouragement à l'Industrie, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology publicly for the first time.

1960 – Arthur Leonard Schawlow and Charles Hard Townes receive the first patent for a laser.

1963 – The Beatles release their debut album Please Please Me.

1972 – The United States Congress sends the Equal Rights Amendment to the states for ratification.

1972 – In Eisenstadt v. Baird, the United States Supreme Court decides that unmarried persons have the right to possess contraceptives.

1975 – A fire at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Decatur, Alabama causes a dangerous reduction in cooling water levels.

1978 – Karl Wallenda of The Flying Wallendas dies after falling off a tight-rope suspended between two hotels in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

1988 – The United States Congress votes to override President Ronald Reagan's veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987.

1993 – The Intel Corporation ships the first Pentium chips (80586), featuring a 60 MHz clock speed, 100+ MIPS, and a 64 bit data path.

1997 – Tara Lipinski, aged 14 years and nine months, becomes the youngest women's World Figure Skating Champion.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp reaches its closest approach to Earth at 1.315 AU.

2019 – The Special Counsel investigation on the 2016 United States presidential election concludes when Robert Mueller submits his report to the United States Attorney General.

Other birthdays today include..

1887 – Chico Marx, American actor (d. 1961)

1908 – Louis L'Amour, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1988)

1912 – Karl Malden, American actor (d. 2009)

1920 – Werner Klemperer, German-American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Marcel Marceau, French mime and actor (d. 2007)

1930 – Pat Robertson, American minister and broadcaster, founded the Christian Broadcasting Network

1930 – Stephen Sondheim, American composer and songwriter (d. 2021)

1931 – William Shatner, Canadian actor

1933 – Abolhassan Banisadr, Iranian economist and politician, 1st President of Iran (d. 2021)

1934 – Orrin Hatch, American lawyer and politician

1943 – George Benson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, English composer and director