Almanac - Friday 3/18/22

Today is Friday March 18, 2022

It is the 77th day of the year

288 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until spring begins

Spring Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:33 AM on

Sunday, March 20

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March full moon can also be called the…

Crow Comes Back Moon

Eagle Moon

Goose Moon

Snow Crust Moon

Sore Eye Moon

Sugar Moon

Wind Strong Moon

Today is…

Awkward Moments Day

Forgive Mom and Dad Day

Goddess of Fertility Day

National Biodiesel Day

National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day

National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day

National Sloppy Joe Day

Red Nose Day (UK)

Supreme Sacrifice Day

World Sleep Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation in Mexico Flag Day in Aruba

Gallipoli Memorial Day in Turkey

Men's and Soldiers' Day in Mongolia

National Day in Remembrance of COVID-19 Victims in Italy

Ordnance Factories' Day in India

Sheelah's Day in Ireland, Canada, Australia

Teacher's Day in Syria

Born on this day in Women’s Herstory…

Bonnie Blair, a speed skater, and five time Olympic gold medalist, was born today in 1964.

Unita Blackwell, an American civil rights activist and the first black woman mayor elected in Mississippi, was born in Lula, Mississippi, today in 1933.

Dana Elaine Owens (known professionally by her stage name Queen Latifah) is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, actress, and producer. She was born today in 1970. She has long been considered one of hip-hop's pioneer feminists.

1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533)

1634 – Madame de La Fayette, French author (d. 1693)

1789 – Charlotte Elliott, English poet, hymn writer, editor (d. 1871)

1800 – Harriet Smithson, Irish actress, the first wife and muse of Hector Berlioz (d. 1854)

1870 – Agnes Sime Baxter, Canadian mathematician (d. 1917)

1922 – Suzanne Perlman, Hungarian-Dutch visual artist (d. 2020)

1927 – Lillian Vernon, German-American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the Lillian Vernon Company (d. 2015)

1933 – Unita Blackwell, American civil rights activist and politician (d. 2019)

1938 – Machiko Soga, Japanese actress (d. 2006)

1942 – Kathleen Collins, African-American filmmaker and playwright (d. 1988)

1945 – Susan Tyrrell, American actress (d. 2012)

1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic

1956 – Deborah Jeane Palfrey, American madam (d. 2008)

1962 – Irene Cara, American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer

1963 – Vanessa L. Williams, American model, actress, and singer

1964 – Bonnie Blair, American speed skater

1964 – Jo Churchill, British politician

1964 – Courtney Pine, English saxophonist and clarinet player

1964 – Isabel Noronha, Mozambican film director[17]

1970 – Queen Latifah, American rapper, producer, and actress

1971 – Kitty Ussher, English economist and politician

1973 – Luci Christian, American voice actress and screenwriter

1974 – Laure Savasta, French basketball player, coach, and sportscaster

1978 – Brooke Hanson, Australian swimmer

1980 – Sophia Myles, English actress

1981 – Tora Berger, Norwegian biathlete

1981 – Jang Na-ra, South Korean singer and actress

1983 – Stéphanie Cohen-Aloro, French tennis player

1984 – Vonzell Solomon, American singer and actress

1985 – Ana Beatriz, Brazilian race car driver

1986 – Lykke Li, Swedish singer-songwriter

1987 – Rebecca Soni, American swimmer

1989 – Lily Collins, English-American actress

1997 – Ciara Bravo, American actress

On this day in history…

1898 – Phoebe, a satellite of Saturn, becomes first to be discovered with photographs, taken in August 1898, by William Henry Pickering.

1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.

1938 – Mexico creates Pemex by expropriating all foreign-owned oil reserves and facilities.

1942 – The War Relocation Authority is established in the United States to take Japanese Americans into custody.

1962 – The Évian Accords end the Algerian War of Independence, which had begun in 1954.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.

1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.

Other birthdays today include…

1782 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (d. 1850)

1837 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)

1869 – Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)

1877 – Edgar Cayce, American mystic and psychic (d. 1945)

1893 – Wilfred Owen, English soldier and poet (d. 1918)

1909 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)

1927 – George Plimpton, American journalist and actor (d. 2003)

1928 – Fidel V. Ramos, Filipino general and politician, 12th President of the Philippines

1932 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)

1934 – Charley Pride, American country music singer and musician (d. 2020)

1936 – F. W. de Klerk, South African lawyer and politician, former State President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2021)[16]

1941 – Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1945 – Michael Reagan, American journalist and radio host

1951 – Ben Cohen, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben and Jerry's

1951 – Bill Frisell, American guitarist and composer

1952 – Will Durst, American journalist and actor

1962 – James McMurtry, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1972 – Reince Priebus, American lawyer and politician